News Daily: Brexit vote in June, and children killed after parents given contact

Brexit: June vote, but will MPs finally back May?

MPs are to get another chance to vote on Brexit during the week beginning 3 June. Downing Street says this is "imperative" if Theresa May's ambition of getting the UK to leave the EU before Parliament's summer recess is to be realised.

The vote - not described as another "meaningful" one on the PM's withdrawal agreement with the EU - will happen whether or not the ongoing talks between the government and Labour result in any cross-party deal. Labour's raised doubts over the "credibility of government commitments", but Number 10 has made clear its "determination".

So, amid all the ongoing uncertainty, can Mrs May break the Brexit impasse? "The odds of her succeeding are faint," writes BBC deputy political editor John Pienaar, "and her time's nearly up."

Call for inquiry into abusive parents' access to children

The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has found that at least four children have been killed in the last five years by a parent with a known history of violence, after a family court ordered they have access. In law, it's a fundamental presumption that it's in a child's best interests to have contact with both parents.

But barrister Charlotte Proudman says judges have "minimised" the threat of domestic violence. Some 123 MPs have signed an open letter calling on the justice secretary to hold an inquiry into family courts. The Ministry of Justice says child safety is "paramount".

May to call for curbs on internet terror

The prime minister is to tell a summit in Paris that governments and tech firms must work more together - and share more information - to stop terrorist material being shared online. Speaking ahead of the event, Theresa May said it was a "stark reminder" of the problem that Facebook had had to remove 1.5 million copies of footage of the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March. Facebook has promised to tighten its rules on streaming.

'Care deserts': Elderly lacking help, charity says

The charity Age UK estimates that almost one-in-seven people aged over 65 in England - that's 1.4 million people - are not getting the care they need. Recruiting and keeping staff is proving a problem, it says, with areas it calls "care deserts" suffering particularly badly. BBC health editor Hugh Pym asks what's happened to the social care plan for England.

What the papers say

"Kyle on trial" is the Sun's headline, as the newspapers look at concerns over ITV's Jeremy Kyle Show following the death of guest Steven Dymond. The Daily Star leads on Mr Dymond's stepdaughter saying his experience on the programme was not to blame, but the i says the show faces being discontinued after mental health campaigners questioned whether it could "ever be safe". Elsewhere, the Guardian reports that Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt plans to give military veterans an amnesty from prosecution for historical war crimes, except in Northern Ireland.

The house that robots built

By Ben King

Architects have always been limited by what their builders can actually make. But if robots were doing the building, all sorts of new possibilities open up.

Straight walls partly exist for the convenience of builders and architects - but for a robot, a curved wall is almost as easy. So at the DFAB House, a small test building in the suburbs of Zurich, Switzerland, the main wall follows an elegant, irregular curve. It's built around a steel frame, welded by robots, which humans would have found almost impossible to construct unaided.

Even stranger, the roof consists of a series of flowing, organic ridges, which look as if they were secreted by a giant insect. Awkward to dust, perhaps, but designed by computer and made with 3D printing to achieve the same strength as a conventional, straight roof, yet with half the weight.

Read the full story

Lookahead

12:00 Theresa May faces MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.

20:00 A debate featuring all the leading candidates for European Commission president takes place at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

On this day

1957 The Ministry of Supply announces that Britain has exploded its first hydrogen bomb as part of a series of tests in the Pacific.

