If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Image copyright Getty Images

Hackers hit WhatsApp

WhatsApp has recommended that its 1.5bn users update the messaging app. This follows hackers managing to remotely install surveillance software on phones and other devices using a major vulnerability.

This involved using WhatsApp's voice-calling function to ring a target's device. Even if people didn't answer the call, the surveillance software would be installed, and, the Financial Times has reported, the call would often disappear from the device's log. WhatsApp told the BBC it had been the first to notice the problem earlier this month and tell the US Department of Justice.

The attack was reportedly developed by the Israeli security firm NSO Group. WhatsApp said it was too early to say who had been affected, although they had probably been highly targeted.

Brexit: May's negotiator asks EU for changes

With talks between Labour and the government on Brexit continuing, Theresa May's chief negotiator, Olly Robbins, is travelling to Brussels. He wants to discuss possible changes to the political declaration on the UK's future relationship with the EU. This is intended to meet Labour's demand that any cross-party deal reached should be reflected in this document, which it argues is needed to ensure trust.

But 14 senior Conservatives have written to the prime minister warning her not to agree to any compromise with Labour that includes membership of a customs union with the EU. On the other side, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn's also facing demands from his MPs to end the talks. Read BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg's take on events.

Plus, why not try our comprehensive guide to Brexit?

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Criminal gangs fight 'needs more money'

National Crime Agency director general Lynne Owens says an extra £3bn will be needed over the next three years to deal with the threats it is fighting. An annual review finds there are more than 4,500 criminal groups with 37,000 members in the UK. Ms Owens calls the threat "truly staggering".

The government acknowledged the scale of the problem and said it was "evolving" its response. The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme looks at how one area of crime - modern slavery - is on the rise.

Venezuela crisis: What remains of the Caracas middle class?

By Katy Watson, South America correspondent

There is little about La Esquina restaurant in wealthy eastern Caracas that screams crisis. Music is pumping out from speakers hidden in lush vegetation. The trendy bar in the gardens overlooks a shallow decorative pool, the centre-piece of the restaurant. Inside, there is a wall of fine wines, while the menu boasts items such as carpaccio, poke bowls and truffle oil.

This eatery is a world away from much of Venezuela - a country where around 90 per cent of people live in poverty and the International Monetary Fund predicts inflation will hit 10 million per cent this year. With the minimum wage hovering around $5 (£3.80) a month, most people struggle to pay for a dozen eggs or a simple bag of rice.

Read the full story

What the papers say

The death of a guest on ITV's Jeremy Kyle Show after failing a lie detector test leads several papers. The Daily Star calls this a "tragedy", while Metro says the broadcaster has deleted all episodes of the programme on its catch-up service. On Brexit, the Times reports that former cabinet ministers and senior Conservatives have warned Theresa May not to compromise with Labour or risk splitting her party. And the Daily Telegraph headlines on Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt calling for increased defence spending as part of an "expected leadership push".

Daily digest

Inequality Pay and opportunity differences "threaten democracy"

NHS fines 1.7 million people have had penalties overturned since 2014, watchdog finds

Trade war China hits back with tariffs on $60bn of US goods

Plastic waste Bring your own lunchbox to cut it, charity says

If you see one thing today

Sun, sea, sand and school

If you listen to one thing today

The Doll Factory

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Focus Features, Getty, Sony & Paramount

Ghouls, goals and rock 'n' roll at Cannes

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today Leading space and technology experts gather in Washington DC for the 2019 Humans to Mars Summit.

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases unemployment figures for the three months to March.

On this day

1957 Petrol rationing, which has been in force in Britain for five months following the Suez crisis, is abolished.

From elsewhere

Does Preston have the answer? (The Atlantic)

How a newspaper war ended with a baked Alaska and layoffs (New York Times)

Why do the arts consistently fail older women? (Independent)

Mr Motivator is back to fight obesity (The Sun)