Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The panel show had booked Change UK leader Heidi Allen

Friday night's episode of TV panel show Have I Got News For You was pulled by the BBC as it risked falling foul of its pre-European election rules.

The episode featured Change UK's acting leader, MP Heidi Allen.

But the BBC said it was "inappropriate to feature political party leaders" during an election period as it did not allow for "equal representation" of political views.

An episode of Would I Lie to You was shown on BBC One instead.

European Parliament elections are due to take place in the UK on 23 May.

On Thursday, Ms Allen - who is acting leader of the recently-formed party - tweeted to say she was taking part in the programme, which regularly features politicians.

But less than half an hour before the episode was due to be broadcast, the HIGNFY Twitter account announced the cancellation.

It wrote: "Sorry everyone. The BBC have pulled tonight's edition of #HIGNFY - no, we didn't book Danny Baker. We booked Heidi Allen, a member of a party no-one knows the name of (not even the people in it), because the Euro elections, which nobody wants, may or may not be happening. Sorry."

A statement from the BBC read: "The BBC has specific editorial guidelines that apply during election periods.

"Because of this it would be inappropriate to feature political party leaders on entertainment programmes during this short election period, which does not allow for equal representation to be achieved."

The broadcaster said it would look to air the episode at a later date.