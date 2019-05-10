Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Floral tributes lie at the south end of London Bridge following the attacks on 3 June 2017

One of the first armed police officers at the London Bridge attack has defended his decision to treat the injured rather than hunt for the perpetrators.

PC Andrew Duggan said he went into "medic mode" and helped Chrissy Archibald, who died after the attackers' van hit her on the bridge.

The officer told an inquest he thought it was a road traffic accident.

The court heard he stayed with Ms Archibald until an ambulance arrived.

He said only then did he realise there was a further incident south of the bridge.

Friday was the fourth day of an eight-week inquiry into the deaths of the victims of the attack.

Gareth Patterson QC, representing the families of some of those stabbed in Borough Market, asked the officer why he did not realise sooner there had been a terror attack.

Along with Ms Archibald, those who were killed in the attack were James McMullan, 32, from Hackney in London, French trio Xavier Thomas, 45, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Sebastien Belanger, 36, Ignacio Echeverría, 39, from Madrid, and Australians Sara Zelenak, 21, and Kirsty Boden, 28.

PC Duggan said he did not hear messages sent over the Metropolitan Police radio channel indicating the incident was being treated as terrorism.

Image caption Chrissy Archibald was visiting London with her partner Tyler Ferguson when a van hit her

Mr Patterson asked: "With the benefit of hindsight, as possibly the first, or certainly a very early armed officer on the scene, would it have been better to have proceeded and investigated and potentially stopped this marauding terrorist attack?"

PC Duggan said: "With the benefit of hindsight, no. My colleague and I did the best we could."

The inquests continue.