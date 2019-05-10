Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Chrissy Archibald's partner told an inquest he frantically tried to revive her

The fiance of a woman killed in the London Bridge attack has described "chaos and mayhem" at the scene, saying it looked like a "warzone".

Chrissy Archibald, 30, from Canada, was killed by three men who drove into pedestrians before stabbing passers by.

Her partner Tyler Ferguson told the Old Bailey inquests into the eight victims' deaths he frantically tried to revive her, despite knowing she had died.

He was left "devastated and inconsolable" after her death, he said.

At the time of the attack, the couple had been visiting the UK from the Netherlands, where they lived.

An eight-week inquiry into the deaths of the victims of the terror attack is in its fourth day.

A statement by Mr Ferguson was read to the court in which he said he saw a "large transit van" driven towards them.

It was "immediately clear this was a deliberate act", he said, recalling the wing mirror brushing past his shoulder.

He heard a "loud thud" and then "Chrissie was no longer next to me", he said.

He could see her arms and legs as she was "pushed and pushed" down the road under the van.

When she was finally released, she had suffered "devastating injuries", he said.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Chrissy Archibald was visiting the city with her partner Tyler Ferguson

The court heard Ms Archibald's death was almost instantaneous, although paramedics treated her for more than an hour.

Mr Ferguson said he tried to find her engagement ring on the road but it was an "impossible task". It was recovered later.

Alice Evans, BBC reporter, at the inquests

Court one in the Old Bailey was eerily quiet as we were shown countless CCTV angles of Ms Archibald and Mr Ferguson before and during the attack on London Bridge.

Det Con Alistair Hutchison calmly guided the court through each frame - everyone knowing what the footage was leading up to.

Ms Archibald could be seen chatting animatedly to her fiance as they walked together at about 22:05.

Watching this footage in court, our attention was brought to one particular moment just before Ms Archibald was killed.

The pair switched sides of the pavement, meaning Mr Ferguson was closer to the balustrade and Ms Archibald was closer to the road.

When the murderous van careered on to the pavement, Ms Archibald was hit and pulled under the front of the chassis. Her dress was ripped off as she was dragged across the road.

Christine Delcros, who we have already heard recount being hit by the van with her fiance Xavier Thomas, was visibly distressed by this part of the footage.

She held her head in her hands, her eyes fixed to the footage onscreen.

The inquests were told on Wednesday Ms Archibald might still be alive if barriers had been put up following the Westminster Bridge attack, which took place two months earlier.

The others who were killed in the attack were James McMullan, 32, from Hackney in London, French trio Xavier Thomas, 45, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Sebastien Belanger, 36, Ignacio Echeverría, 39, from Madrid, and Australians Sara Zelenak, 21, and Kirsty Boden, 28.

Image caption The victims of the attack clockwise - Chrissy Archibald, Sebastien Belanger, Kirsty Boden, Ignacio Echeverría, Sara Zelenak, Xavier Thomas, Alexandre Pigeard, James McMullan

The attackers were shot dead by police, who arrived at the scene of the attack within eight minutes.

A pre-inquest hearing at the Old Bailey in February 2018 was told all three men had steroids in their systems when they died.

The inquests continue.