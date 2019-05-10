If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

US raises tariffs on $200bn of Chinese goods

The ongoing US-China trade war appears to be escalating, with the US more than doubling tariffs on $200bn (£150bn) worth of Chinese products. China says it "deeply regrets" the move - which comes as officials from both sides try to salvage a trade deal - and is threatening "necessary counter-measures". The International Monetary Fund's chief economist has previously blamed tensions between the two nations for contributing to a global economic slowdown.

You can see which products are affected - and how the dispute has affected stock markets - in our series of charts. If you're struggling to get your head around what it all means, take a look at our 300-word explainer. And for a reminder of the knock-on effects for UK and global businesses and consumers, check out our report on the trade war's early victims.

Scientists test radical ways to fix Earth's climate

"Brightening" clouds to refreeze the poles... recycling CO2... "greening" the oceans... The ideas might sound fantastical but they are just some of those scientists hope to test at a new research centre in Cambridge. They plan to set up the institution to develop new ways to repair the Earth's climate, BBC News can reveal. Remind yourself why they consider the fight against climate change so crucial via our seven charts. And find out more about the issue with our chatbot Q&A.

Freddie Starr: The 'funniest man'

Tributes have been paid to Freddie Starr, who's reported to have died aged 76. The Merseyside-born comedian was found dead at his Spanish home, according to the Sun. Among those paying tribute was fellow comic Bobby Davro, who described him as "the funniest man I have ever seen". Actor Amanda Holden said he should be "remembered with a smile".

English clubs make European football history

Football's Europa League semi-finals might not quite have lived up to the drama that accompanied Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur's progression to the Champions League final earlier in the week, but wins for Arsenal and Chelsea - the latter via a penalty shootout - nonetheless made history. It means that for the first time all four finalists in Europe's two major competitions will come from the same nation.

Spare a thought for jubilant Arsenal and Chelsea fans, though, who will be digesting the news that their clubs have each been given just 6,000 of the 68,700 match tickets. And even if they bag one, they face a 2,468-mile trip to Baku, in Azerbaijan, to watch their team take on their near neighbours. It will be costly enough for Liverpool and Spurs fans travelling to their final in Madrid. Meanwhile, if you're wondering whether all this means extra places for English clubs in the Champions League next season, BBC Sport has run through the permutations.

The soldiers who protect a rainforest

By Claire Press, BBC World Service

French Guiana, a small French overseas territory on the north-eastern coast of South America, is one of the most forested nations on the planet, but its precious ecosystem is under threat from illegal gold mining.

"Every country must defend its borders and stop illegal trafficking," says Capt Vianney, of the French Foreign Legion. "But here in French Guiana we have a unique treasure, the jungle. Our mission is to protect it."

Despite all their armoury, helicopter support, gasoline boats, and GPS tracking systems, they rarely catch anyone. Often by the time they arrive, the gold diggers have already been tipped off and fled. "We are watched all day long," says Capt Vianney. "They know about us before we even land".

Read the full story

What the papers say

The red-tops lead on reports that Freddie Starr has died. The Sun, which says the comedian was found dead in his apartment in Spain, gives a nod to one of its most famous headlines by announcing: "Freddie Starr joins his hamster." It's a reference to a 1986 claim - denied by the TV star - that he put a live pet in a sandwich and ate it. Elsewhere, there are reports of David Beckham's driving ban, a review of charges for calls to the police 101 number and hopes of a medical breakthrough in treatment of heart failure. Meanwhile, the Times launches a "clean air for all" campaign.

Image copyright Binky Nixon

Image copyright Abigail Disney

Image copyright Hayley Kemp

Lookahead

09:30 Office for National Statistics releases GDP figures measuring UK economic performance for the first quarter of 2019.

10:00 Auction of items linked to former Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson - including his mac and several pipes - at Bishton Hall, Staffordshire.

On this day

1994 Nelson Mandela becomes South Africa's first black president after more than three centuries of white rule.

