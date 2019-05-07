Image copyright PA Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son was born on Monday

The Prince of Wales has said he "couldn't be more delighted" at the birth of his grandson.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's child was born at 05:26 BST on Monday.

Shortly after arriving in Berlin with the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles said: "We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return."

The prince was congratulated and given presents on his arrival in the German capital.

Prince Harry's brother, the Duke of Cambridge, said he was "absolutely thrilled" for Harry and Meghan and was "looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down".

Prince William added: "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."