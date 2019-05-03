If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

A local election Brexit backlash?

A plague on all your houses... that's one assessment of the early results of council and mayoral elections across England, where the Conservatives and Labour had lost both seats and vote share. Analysis of selected wards suggests the Tory share could be down about 6% on last year, with Labour dropping 7%, although both parties have made some gains. Political editor Laura Kuenssberg suggests divisions over Brexit have cost both parties, interpreting the message from voters as: "It's not us, it's both of you."

With 140 of the 248 participating councils expected to declare throughout Friday, it is too early to fully assess the overall picture. However, the Liberal Democrats are on course to pick up hundreds of councillors - and control of several town halls - while the Green Party is averaging an 11% vote share in wards it contested, up five points on last year. Counting in Northern Ireland starts later.

You can get a sense of how things are shaping up nationwide through our maps and charts summary, keep abreast with the latest developments via our live coverage, or simply admire our photo gallery of dogs at polling stations.

Future of 1p and 2p coins secured

Don't put that giant whisky bottle out for recycling just yet... loose change is set to continue rattling round our pockets, with the Treasury declaring that coppers will be used "for years to come". After surveys suggested six in 10 penny and 2p coins were only used once before being put in a jar or thrown away, Chancellor Philip Hammond began consulting on the mix of coins and banknotes in circulation.

However, in a move welcomed by small business representatives, he now says it's clear that "many people still rely on cash". Natalie Ceeney, the author of the Access to Cash Review published last month, said it would ensure the UK did not "sleepwalk into a cashless society". But the issue remained over "whether cash is going to stay viable", she added. How do you spend your pennies? Gain inspiration from readers' eight inventive uses for shrapnel.

Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies aged 74

Fans of the Star Wars series will be mourning the death of the man who brought to life their favourite Wookiee warrior. London-born Peter Mayhew "put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca" in the original trilogy, episode three of the prequels and the New Trilogy, said a family statement confirming his death. At 7ft 2in (2.18m) tall, he was "the gentlest of giants", according to the original Luke Skywalker Mark Hamill. Loved as he was, his face was never seen in any of the Star Wars films.

The teens saving Madagascar's wildlife

By Victoria Gill, BBC News science correspondent

There is little doubt that, worldwide, humanity struggles to coexist with other species that inhabit the planet - even some that we are keenly aware that we need. Biodiversity encompasses pollinating insects we rely on for food, trees and plants that provide clean air and water and the network of life underfoot that keeps soil fertile and productive.

It is the network of life - we depend on it.

The island nation of Madagascar has a dubious accolade: it is the world-leader in deforestation. Now, some of the island's teenagers have started a farming revolution - working to stop food production from destroying the island's rich rainforest.

Read the full story

What the papers say

The inquest verdict that pensioner Richard Osborn-Brooks lawfully killed burglar Henry Vincent by stabbing him in self-defence leads many papers. Several quote the 79-year-old's warnings to the intruder, with both the Sun and Daily Mirror headlining with "my knife is bigger", although the Daily Mail says Mr Osborn-Brooks faces a life "looking over his shoulder". Other papers offer further analysis of Gavin Williamson's sacking as defence secretary.

