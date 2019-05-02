Image copyright HRH Duchess of Cambridge

Taking photos of your child on their birthday might not get you recognition from the Royal Photographic Society, like the Duchess of Cambridge, but most parents understand the work that goes into capturing the moments that will be treasured for many years.

So what makes a good photograph of child? Art critics say it's all about the emotion, and that parents often make the best photographers for their children, as the best photos are "full of love".

For Jemella Binns, who specialises in photographing children, the key thing is to try to let the child's character shine through.

"I focus on getting the child really comfortable so they can be themselves. I'm always prepared to make myself look really silly with props and toys to keep the child engaged and entertained.

"The more comfortable the child is, the less forced and unnatural the photos will look," she says.

Image copyright Jason R Joseph Image caption Action shots are a great way of capturing a child's personality, says photographer Jemella Binns

In addition to ensuring the basics are in place - natural lighting, good colours, stylish framing - it's important to keep the process as organic as possible.

This involves avoiding a situation where the child is doing something they don't want to do.

"I tell parents not to pressure their children into smiling because some babies are not smiley, so it can seem really fake. And when the child has a missing tooth, making them smile might not be the best thing," says Miss Binns.

Echoing this is Jazz von Loeben, an agent at the Pixie Child Model Agency. She says that the sort of pictures that make it into the portfolios of the child models she represents are the most organic-looking.

"Happy pictures are the best pictures. The ones in which the child looks like they are genuinely enjoying themselves," says Ms von Loeben.

Image copyright HRH Duchess of Cambridge Image caption Let the child's character shine through by doing activities they enjoy

"Princess Charlotte's photos include a lot of movement, which I love," says Miss Binns, "Having her run around and climb a fence really shows her fun spirit.

"For children of Charlotte's age, it's always great to take the photos outside, instead of in a studio, so the child can run around."

The ultimate trick in getting the young child co-operate is to let them see themselves, adds Miss Binns.

"Always show the child their photos, children love to see themselves!"