If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright PA

Police inquiry call over Huawei leak

Gavin Williamson's sacking as defence secretary over a National Security Council meeting leak has prompted calls from opposition MPs for police to investigate whether the Official Secrets Act was breached. Mr Williamson has strenuously denied involvement in disclosing plans to allow Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to help build the UK's 5G network.

Check out our profile to remind yourself why Mr Williamson was such a key power-broker in Conservative circles, and read the exchange of letters with the prime minister confirming his firing. Meanwhile, political editor Laura Kuenssberg runs the rule over what some of his allies have dubbed "Operation get Gav".

UK 'can cut emissions to nearly zero'

Could Britain practically wipe out its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050? That's the case being put by independent advisers to government who suggest the UK should "lead the global fight" against climate change. Chris Stark, of the Committee on Climate Change, tells the BBC the idea would have been "inconceivable" a few years ago but has been made possible by a huge drop in the cost of renewable energy.

You can remind yourself of the global picture, via our seven charts on climate change. And, if you struggle with any of the scientific terminology on the issue, try our translation tool.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Marathon runners branded 'fat and slow'

Many will have watched TV coverage of Sunday's London Marathon in awe of those taking part. So you might be surprised at the abuse received by some tail-enders as the course was cleared away around them - despite them running with an official race pacer. One spoke to the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

Cyprus murders expose abuse of migrant women

By Rosie Blunt

Cyprus has been left devastated after a Greek-Cypriot army officer confessed to killing seven migrant women. The country's first serial killing has exposed an exploitative system which allows tens of thousands of migrant women to work as housemaids in conditions that critics have described as akin to modern slavery.

Police have been accused of failing to properly investigate the suspected murders of Marry Rose Tiburcio and her daughter, Arian Palanas Lozano, and Maricar Valtez Arquiola, all domestic workers from the Philippines. A Romanian woman and her young daughter and a woman of Indian or Nepalese descent are also among the victims.

Read the full story

What the papers say

Gavin Williamson's sacking as defence secretary dominates the front pages, with the Daily Telegraph's headline quoting the former minister telling Theresa May "you've got the wrong man" over the leak from the National Security Council. The Daily Mirror focuses on the potential for criminal proceedings. However, there is support for Mr Williamson in the Financial Times, which quotes a senior military official praising his tenure as "hugely positive" for defence.

Daily digest

Local elections Voters head to polls across England and Northern Ireland

Cyclone Fani Thousands evacuated from India's eastern coastline

Student attainment Universities told to tackle race gap

Venezuela crisis Opposition leader Juan Guaidó calls for public sector strikes

If you see one thing today

What can Greek myths tell us about our modern world?

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

How Glasgow's tackling knife crime

If you read one thing today

Image copyright FAO/Luis Tato

Meet the fish leather pioneers

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

12:00 The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee announces its latest interest rate decision.

13:05 The annual Tour de Yorkshire men's cycling race starts with the 182.5km (113m) Doncaster-to-Selby stage.

On this day

1997 The Labour Party wins the general election by a landslide, removing the Conservatives from office after 18 years in power.

From elsewhere

The mystery of babies' first words (The Atlantic)

Dogs can tune out noise, just like people at cocktail parties (National Geographic)

Should new dads be allowed in the maternity ward overnight? (Daily Mail)

The fight for the right to drive (New Yorker)