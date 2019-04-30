If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

'Worst treatment scandal': NHS blood infection inquiry takes evidence

Contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 1980s - which were infected with HIV or hepatitis C - are thought to have killed more than than 2,000 people in the years since. Now a public inquiry into what has been called the "worst treatment scandal in the history of the NHS" is about to start taking evidence. The sessions are scheduled to go on for the next two years, with approximately 2,500 people speaking.

BBC Two's Victoria Derbyshire programme has spoken to many of those affected by the scandal, including Jackie Britton, who was given a blood transfusion after having a baby. The Department of Health and Social Care has said the inquiry "was set up to get to the truth and give families the answers they deserve".

Japanese emperor: Akihito begins abdication

At the age of 85, Japan's Emperor Akihito is ending his 30-year reign today. He becomes the first person to abdicate the role since 1817. His son, the Oxford-educated Crown Prince Naruhito, will take over. The BBC takes an in-depth look at the life of Emperor Akihito, who has been in declining health recently and has been praised for showing a human touch during economically difficult times for his country, and throughout tragedies affecting its people.

Anti-social behaviour: 'Nightmare' being ignored, report says

A report warns that anti-social behaviour in England and Wales - including vandalism, street drinking, prostitution-related activity and nuisance neighbours - is being ignored by the authorities. Victims' Commissioner Baroness Newlove said police, local councils and housing providers were downplaying the problem, with those affected "living a nightmare". But police chiefs and the Local Government Association say they take anti-social behaviour seriously. Here's the effect violent street-drinkers have had in one area of Leeds.

London nail bombings remembered 20 years on

By Sarah Lee

On 30 April 1999, a third nail bomb attack inside two weeks was carried out in London, killing three people and injuring dozens more. It was the final bombing by David Copeland, a self-confessed racist and homophobe.

Twenty years on from the explosion at the Admiral Duncan pub in Soho, those who were affected by the 22-year-old's campaign of hatred have been speaking about their experiences.

