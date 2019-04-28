Image copyright Andrew Marr Show

The start of flagship BBC political programme the Andrew Marr Show was delayed by "technical problems".

It began 10 minutes later than its scheduled starting time on Sunday and the BBC apologised for coming on air "a little later than we'd hoped to".

Problems continued after the start with journalist Chris Mason having to abandon reading the news headlines due to "gremlins".

The show's host, Mishal Husain, apologised for the problems.