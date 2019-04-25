Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Huawei leak: Minister says he cannot rule out a criminal investigation

The government "cannot exclude" a criminal investigation into leaks from a meeting about using Huawei technology for the UK's 5G network.

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright condemned the leaks from a National Security Council meeting, after ministers called for a "full and proper" investigation.

The supply of equipment by the Chinese firm was approved by government, despite warnings of a security risk.

Huawei denies its products pose a risk.

Responding to an urgent question in the Commons, Mr Wright said: "We cannot exclude the possibility of a criminal investigation here and everyone will want to take seriously that suggestion."

He said that security officials "need to feel they can give advice to ministers, which ministers will treat seriously and keep private, and if they do not feel that they will not give us that advice and government will be worse as a result".

"That is why this is serious, and that is why the government intends to treat it seriously," he added.

It is believed the decision to use Huawei technology for the upcoming network was taken at a meeting of the government's NSC on Tuesday chaired by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Former National Security Adviser Lord Ricketts told the BBC it was the first time anyone had committed a major leak from the NSC since its inception in 2010.

He said he was in favour of a full inquiry, possibly involving MI5 investigators, "to make the culprit feel very uncomfortable".

What was the leak about?

Ministers were deciding whether or not to allow equipment from Huawei to be used to construct the new 5G data network - a decision that could have long-term consequences for national security.

There are fears that giving the Chinese company a key role could open the UK network to espionage.

But Huawei has denied there is any risk of spying or sabotage, or that it is controlled by the Chinese government.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Huawei would be allowed to help build the "non-core" parts of the UK's 5G network, such as antennas.

There has been no formal confirmation of Huawei's role in the 5G network and No 10 said a final decision would be made at the end of spring.

Why does the leak matter?

The National Security Council is where senior ministers with key security roles meet - and their talks are supposed to be confidential.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said there was "real upset" that the discussions had leaked.

A senior minister said there had to be a "full and proper leak inquiry", with those responsible losing their jobs if necessary.

Conservative backbench MP Sir Nicholas Soames said the inquiry must be a criminal one and that the leak would "cause our friends and allies to wonder if we can be considered reliable - whoever is responsible should be dismissed [from] the Queen's service".

A source also told our political editor that four cabinet ministers had spoken against Huawei, fearing that security could be compromised.

Why are people worried about Huawei?

There have been warnings in the US since at least 2012 that equipment from Huawei poses a security threat.

Last year a UK government report said it could provide "only limited assurance" that the company's infrastructure did not pose a threat to national security.

Now the US wants its allies in the "Five Eyes" intelligence grouping - the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand - to exclude the company.

Australia last year blocked its networks from using Huawei's 5G gear.

What is 5G?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 5G promises great benefits but may come with higher security risks

5G is the next (fifth) generation of mobile internet connectivity, promising much faster data download and upload speeds, wider coverage and more stable connections.

Existing spectrum bands are becoming congested, leading to breakdowns - particularly when many people in one area are trying to access services at the same time.

5G is also much better at handling thousands of devices simultaneously, from phones to equipment sensors, video cameras to smart street lights.

Current 4G mobile networks can offer speeds of about 45mbps (megabits per second) on average. Experts say 5G - which is starting to be introduced in the UK this year - could achieve browsing and downloads up to 20 times faster.