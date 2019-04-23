If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Reuters

Sri Lanka security row after bombings

Sri Lanka's prime minister has said his cabinet was not told that security agencies had been watching the National Thowheed Jamath jihadist group which is accused of carrying out a series of bombings against churches and hotels, killing at least 290 people. Ranil Wickremesinghe was apparently left out of intelligence briefings due to a rift with the country's president, Maithripala Sirisena. But one of Mr Sirisena's advisers said warnings about jihadist activity had been "correctly circulated among security and police". One Sri Lankan minister has described the Easter Sunday attacks as a "colossal failure of intelligence". Here's what we know so far about the attacks, who the victims were, and the group allegedly behind the bombings.

New IRA 'admits' killing Lyra McKee

Dissident republican group the New IRA has offered its "full and sincere apologies" after admitting it killed the journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry last week. Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead while covering riots in the city's Creggan district on Thursday night. The New IRA, which is opposed to the peace process, told the Irish News it offered its "full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death". Ms McKee was standing behind police lines when she was killed. The group accused police of "provoking" the riot, but said it had "instructed our volunteers to take the utmost care in future when engaging the enemy". Who was Lyra McKee? We've written a profile, which you can read here.

Campaign targets 'botched' cosmetic procedures

People seeking fillers, Botox and cosmetic surgery are to be told to get professional advice as part of a new information campaign by the Department of Health. The initiative follows a rise in the number of people seeking procedures like the "Brazilian butt lift" abroad - which has led to the deaths of two Britons - as well as an increase in those using self-injected dermal and lip fillers. Ministers say problems with such treatments puts pressure on the NHS as well as the person's physical and mental health. The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons has welcomed the campaign in principle. What is a "Brazilian butt lift"? Find out more here.

Could a computer ever rival Rembrandt or Beethoven?

By Eleanor Lawrie, Technology of Business reporter

Last year a portrait of Edmond Belamy sold for $432,000 (£337,000). A bit steep, you might think, for a picture of someone you've never heard of. And you won't have heard of the artist either, as the picture was created by an algorithm drawing on a data set of 15,000 portraits painted between the 14th and 20th Centuries.

And to be honest, it's a bit rubbish.

The sale, which astonished auction house Christie's, raised many important questions. Can a computer, devoid of human emotion, ever be truly creative? Is this portrait really art? Does any of that matter if people are prepared to pay for it?

Read the full story

