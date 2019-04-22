Image copyright AFP Image caption Beachgoers in Brighton on Easter Monday

It has been the hottest Easter Monday on record in all four nations of the UK, the Met Office has said.

England reached the highest temperature with 25C (77F) recorded at Heathrow, Northolt and Wisley.

Temperatures hit 24.2C (75.6F) in Kinlochewe in the Highlands, 23.6C (74.4F) in Cardiff and 21.4C (70.5F) in Armagh.

Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far with 25.5C (77.9F) recorded in Gosport, Hampshire.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland also enjoyed their warmest Easter Sunday on record, with temperatures hitting 23.4C (74.1F) in Edinburgh and Cardiff and 21C (69.8F) in Helen's Bay.