Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Deadly explosions strike across Sri Lanka

British citizens have been caught in explosions at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Police say 207 people have been killed and at least 400 injured in the blasts.

The UK's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, James Dauris, said: "We understand that some British citizens were caught in the blasts but we are unable to say how many people are, or might have been, affected."

Officials in Sri Lanka say there have been at least nine foreign casualties.

They were from the UK, the USA, Netherlands and Portugal.

Mr Dauris said he and his consular team were visiting one of the main hospitals in Colombo where casualties were taken.

He those still in the country to contact relatives and to follow instructions from local authorities and hotel security. The British government has updated its travel advice.

Eight blasts have been reported across the country. In Colombo, St Anthony's Shrine and the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels were targeted.

Blasts also happened in St Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a town approximately 20 miles north of Colombo, and at Zion Church in Batticaloa on the east coast.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard outside the Kochchikade church in Colombo

Julian Emmanuel and his family, from Surrey, were staying at the Cinnamon Grand when they were woken up by the explosion.

"There were ambulances, fire crews, police sirens," he told the BBC.

"I came out of the room to see what's happening, we were ushered downstairs.

"We were told there had been a bomb. Staff said some people were killed. One member of staff told me it was a suicide bomber."

'Restaurants and shops are still open'

Dan Wicock, 31, from Leicester, was staying in Negombo for work. After hearing of the blasts, he went to visit St Sebastian's, which is approximately a mile from his hotel.

"I was surprised I could get so close to the church," he said.

"You couldn't see much - there were trucks outside and military.

"There quite a few upset people standing outside and every now and then the guards would let someone through. I took some photos but then they asked me to stop so I went away.

"There's been no advice from the hotel about stay inside or and there's no extra security. All the restaurants and shops in the town are still open."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A statue of the Virgin Mary, broken in St Anthony's Shrine

The Sri Lankan government said there would a temporary block on the use of major social media networks and a curfew imposed from 18:00 to 06:00 local time (12:30-00:30 GMT).

Prime Minister Theresa May said the killings were "truly appalling" and "no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear".

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the "horrifying attacks".

He added: "To target those gathered for worship on Easter Sunday is particularly wicked."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for "unity, love and respect" to combat hatred.

He said: "I stand with the victims, their families, the people of Sri Lanka and Christians around the world. We must defeat this hatred with unity, love and respect."

Are you in Sri Lanka? Have you been affected by the attacks? Only if it is safe to do so, please contact haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: