Adele splits from husband Simon Konecki

Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire Image caption Adele and Simon Konecki married in secret in 2016

Adele has separated from her husband Simon Konecki, representatives for the singer have confirmed.

In a statement on Friday, they said the pair were "committed to raising their son together lovingly".

Adele gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012. The 30-year-old married Konecki, a charity entrepreneur, in 2016 after five years of dating.

The best-selling London-born artist is known for her chart-topping albums 19, 21 and 25.

The statement added that the pair were asking for privacy and there would be no further comment.

They married in secret and Adele first addressed the wedding publicly during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys, where she thanked her "husband".