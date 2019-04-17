Government in email privacy blunder

Image copyright Getty Images

A government department responsible for data protection laws has broken its own rules by sharing the contact details of hundreds of journalists.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport emailed more than 300 recipients in a way that allowed their addresses to be seen by other people.

The email - seen by the BBC - contained a press release about age-checks for adult websites.

DCMS did not immediately respond when contacted for comment.

In the email sent on Wednesday, the department said new rules would offer "robust data protection conditions", adding: "Government has listened carefully to privacy concerns."

It is the second time this month a government department has made a mistake of this kind.

The Home Office previously admitted breaching data protection rules when it launched the Windrush compensation scheme.

It shared the contact details of Windrush migrants in an email about the scheme.

An internal review was launched and Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes apologised "unreservedly" for what she said was an "administrative error".

The data breach affected five batches of emails, each with 100 recipients, Ms Nokes added.