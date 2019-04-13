Officers opened fire in west London on Saturday morning while responding to reports of a car collision, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The Ukrainian embassy said its ambassador's car was "deliberately rammed" as it sat parked outside the building in Holland Park.

When officers arrived on the scene, a vehicle was "driven at them", the Met added.

Officers used firearms and a Taser before arresting a man in his 40s.

Police said the uninjured man was "taken to a central London hospital as a precaution".

They added that the situation was neither ongoing nor being treated as terror-related.

The Ukrainian embassy said none of its staff had been injured and that police were now investigating "the suspect's identity and motive for the attack".

Image caption Police said the car, which was driven at officers, collided with multiple vehicles

Image caption The incident took place near the Ukrainian embassy in west London

Ch Supt Andy Walker, from the Met's specialist firearms command, added: "As is standard procedure, an investigation is now ongoing into the discharge of a police firearm during this incident."

A woman who works at a nearby shop told the Press Association she heard shots fired twice between 10:00 GMT and 11:00.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said officers arrived "very quick", adding: "I saw many police cars coming."