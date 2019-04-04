Image copyright Getty Images

Disabled access is to be improved at 73 rail stations in Britain as part of a £300m investment, the government says.

Lifts and adjustable ticket counters will be among the new measures brought in over the next five years.

The changes, part of an "inclusive transport strategy", will also help passengers with health conditions, and those with children or luggage.

Abergavenny, Dumfries, Grays, Liverpool Central and Wandsworth Town are among the stations chosen.

The Department for Transport says the sites were selected based on a criteria which included their usage, level of local disability and value for money of the work.

Transport accessibility minister Nusrat Ghani said: "Transport is vital for connecting people with work, friends and family, but also to enable them to enjoy visiting some of the wonderful cultural, historical and natural sites across the UK.

"We want the 13.9 million disabled people in Britain to be empowered to travel independently".

Since the Access for All programme was launched in 2006 accessible routes have been introduced at more than 200 stations.

A further 1,500 stations have had smaller individual upgrades including accessible toilets and improvements to help those with a visual or hearing impairment.

Keith Richards, chairman of the Disabled Persons Transport Advisory Committee, welcomed the announcement but said there must also be "clear and practical information to ensure that disabled people are aware of what improvements have been made, and that more travel options are now possible as a result".