Image copyright Getty Images Image caption London Liverpool Street was among the stations to make their toilets free to use from Monday

Passengers at the UK's busiest railway stations will now be able to use toilet facilities free of charge.

On Monday, London Liverpool Street, London King's Cross and Edinburgh Waverley became the last of Network Rail's 20 stations to make their toilets free to use.

Previously some stations charged up to 50p per person.

Network Rail said it wanted to put "passengers first" and help make their journeys "a bit more "hassle-free".

In 2017 it was revealed that Network Rail had made £41m in 10 years from toilet charges.

The latest figures show Network Rail-run stations across the UK made £3.1m from toilet charges in 2017-18.

Independent watchdog Transport Focus said toilets were a "priority for improvement" at stations according to its research.

It said scrapping charges was "a welcome step for passengers".

Other stations run by the public sector body - including Birmingham New Street, Manchester Piccadilly and Glasgow Central - have already scrapped toilet charges.

Smaller stations managed by local train operating companies may still charge for the use of facilities.

Network Rail said the move was one of a number of measures to help passengers.

Other improvements being made include the introduction of water fountains, better and more seating, and reducing clutter on concourses.