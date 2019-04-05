If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright PA

Brexit: Tusk proposes delay of up to a year

The UK is set to leave the EU in a week's time. Prime Minister Theresa May has said a further delay (it was originally meant to happen on 29 March) could be needed, although this should be as short as possible. But European Council President Donald Tusk has now proposed a "flexible" extension to the Brexit date of up to 12 months.

This comes as senior Labour and Conservative politicians are set to continue talks on a way ahead, following Parliament's rejections of Mrs May's withdrawal agreement with the EU. Any further delay to Brexit would have to be supported by all the other 27 EU member states. But BBC Europe editor Katya Adler says Mr Tusk believes he has "come up with an answer" ahead of next Wednesday's EU summit.

Meanwhile, here's BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg's take on events at Westminster. And BBC Reality Check looks at the likely sticking points.

Meanwhile, with the weekend approaching, why not try our comprehensive guide to Brexit?

New Zealand shootings: Suspect faces mental health tests

The man accused of carrying out the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last month has been ordered to undergo mental health tests. This will determine whether 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant faces trial on 50 charges of murder and 39 charges of attempted murder. Here are the stories of those who died in the attacks.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Danny Rose: Footballer angry over lack of action on racism

England footballer Danny Rose, one of several players to suffer racial abuse during the recent away match against Montenegro, has said he "can't wait to see the back of football". The Tottenham left-back said fines handed out for such behaviour were too small and that he had "had enough".

The allure of the billboard

By Francesca Gillett

In a world which seems to be increasingly moving online, the old-fashioned billboard seems to be having a moment. Brexit campaigners on both sides of the debate have hired billboards across the UK, while activists for other causes - from promoting the Saudi Crown Prince to veganism - have also bought outdoor advertising space.

This is despite internet advertising booming: in 2017, the online market overtook all other forms. So why are billboards still so popular?

Read the full article

What the papers say

For the first day in a while most newspapers aren't leading on Brexit. The Daily Mail uses its front page to claim "victory" against insurance companies hiking costs for long-term customers. The i says universities are being "named and shamed" over pressure-selling tactics, such as giving students unconditional offers. Elsewhere, returning to Brexit, the Daily Telegraph says Theresa May is being "pushed" by some ministers towards a second referendum. And, according to the Times, some cabinet members are "plotting" to avoid a long-term delay to leaving the EU.

Daily digest

By-election Ruth Jones holds Newport West for Labour

Jeff Bezos World's richest man and his wife, MacKenzie, agree $35bn divorce

Office block Building between pub and branch of Starbucks was a secret spy base

Alcohol One drink a day raises stroke risk, study finds

Children's snacks Parents "face manipulative marketing and crafty messaging"

Quiz of the Week Who championed romance for "chubby" actors?

If you see one thing today

What would Simone de Beauvoir make of #MeToo?

If you listen to one thing today

The Great Irish Famine

If you read one thing today

Why hasn't boxer Dillian Whyte fought for a world title?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

11:00 Cricket's County Championship begins, with Yorkshire taking on Nottinghamshire.

13:45 Ladies Day begins at the Grand National meeting at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool.

On this day

1955 Sir Winston Churchill resigns as prime minister due to his failing health.

From elsewhere

How the Murdoch empire of influence changed the world (New York Times)

Our nights are getting brighter and Earth is paying the price (National Geographic)

Sydney's 'beloved' Manly ferries face prospect of last sailings (Sydney Morning Herald)

How risky Fulham rolled the dice and relegated themselves (Independent)