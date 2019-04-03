If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Getty Images

Brexit: May and Corbyn expected to meet

Unable as yet to get MPs to back her Brexit deal, Theresa May is expected to hold talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn later to try to agree a plan on how to proceed. He has said he's happy to meet, as long as his party's plans for a customs union and protection of workers' rights are up for discussion.

But Conservative MPs who warn against too "soft" a form of Brexit aren't happy. Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said involving Mr Corbyn gives control of the "final handling" of the process to Labour.

With the UK currently scheduled to leave the EU on 12 April, Mrs May announced on Tuesday that she wants a further delay. But going beyond 22 May would mean having to hold European Parliament elections. And the EU would have to agree to enable any delay.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg gives her take on the situation. And don't forget our simple guide to Brexit.

Meanwhile, BBC special correspondent Allan Little has taken a bus trip to four places that "each showed a distinct aspect of Brexit". Here's what he found.

WageDay Advance: Payday lender's collapse to hit borrowers

In 2017 it was named best short-term loan provider, but hundreds of thousands of customers of WageDay Advance were mis-sold products. After being hit by a large volume of compensation claims, the company went into administration earlier this year. This situation means those affected will now be entitled to just a fraction of the money they're owed. And they're currently receiving emails telling them of this. Here's the full story.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Brunei's death-by-stoning penalty for gay sex comes into force

Brunei's decision to make gay sex an offence punishable by stoning to death has resulted in international condemnation. But the south-east Asian country is implementing new laws from today. "You wake up and realise that your neighbours, your family or even that nice old lady that sells prawn fritters by the side of the road doesn't think you're human, or is OK with stoning," one Bruneian gay man told the BBC.

'I don't want my kids thinking this is normal'

By Julian Sturdy and Matt Precey

"It is very scary," says Melanie Smith, sitting on the sofa which doubles as her bed, a few feet from the oven and sink of her one-room studio. Pressed close to her couch is one of the two beds that fill the rest of her flat and upon which her two sons eat, play and sleep.

Ms Smith is one of hundreds of residents placed at Terminus House in Harlow by councils in and around London, often many miles from everything and everybody they once knew. The former office block - the Essex town's tallest building - is one of hundreds up and down England which have been turned into housing without ever needing planning permission.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Theresa May's expected Brexit meeting with Jeremy Corbyn creates quite a reaction. Metro's punning headline is "Jezz the two of us", while the Sun's front page has a mock-up of the PM as a light bulb, asking her: "Is that your bright idea?" The Daily Mail calls the move Mrs May's "last stand" and the Guardian predicts that she and Mr Corbyn will find it "extremely difficult" to reach an agreement. And the i says it "paves the way" for a soft Brexit, which the Financial Times warns could worsen the "civil war" among Conservatives.

Daily digest

Nuclear submarines MoD criticised over disposal of 20 vessels

Youth prison restraints Ministers under pressure to ban the painful headlocks, wrist and arm twists

Paternity leave takers "All of my dad friends were jealous"

Netting Call for action to protect birds cut off from trees and hedges

If you watch one thing today

Love and gender: A lesson from ancient Greece?

If you listen to one thing today

Patronising Barbara

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

What can bees teach economists?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:00 The Commons Public Accounts Committee publishes its report on Crossrail.

19:45 Tottenham play the first Premier League game at their new White Hart Lane stadium, taking on Crystal Palace.

On this day

1993 The Grand National ends in chaos after 30 jockeys fail to realise when a false start is called.

From elsewhere

The assassination of Jamal Khashoggi (Washington Post)

Our political sketch writer on giving up drugs (Guardian)

Hints of mysterious religion discovered in world's highest lake (National Geographic)

ER 10 years on: How Michael Crichton made the definitive medical drama (Independent)