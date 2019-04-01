If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit: Chief whip attacks cabinet's post-election strategy

MPs will today hold another series of "indicative votes" on ideas aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock. None of the proposals put forward last time won a majority, but those with the most support were a customs union with the EU and a referendum on any deal. So what is the Commons voting on this time?

Ahead of the debate, Conservative Chief Whip Julian Smith has told the BBC that the government should have made clear after the 2017 election that it would "inevitably" have to accept a softer Brexit. In a documentary made by political editor Laura Kuenssberg, he also accuses some cabinet ministers of seeking to "destabilise" Theresa May.

Our experts look at what could happen next. And, as always, there's our very simple guide to Brexit.

Knife crime: Javid urges teachers and health workers to help

A summit on preventing violent crime among young people is taking place in Downing Street this week. Meanwhile, Home Secretary Sajid Javid is saying health workers, police and teachers could be held legally accountable for failing to spot signs of trouble.

There were 285 deaths from stabbings in the UK in 2017-18 - the highest level on record. Mr Javid has called such violence "a disease rotting our society". Here are the full figures.

Minimum wage rates up - but what about living costs?

Mixed news for the UK's lower-paid workers. The National Living Wage is rising to £8.21 an hour from today, up from £7.83 - a 4.9% rise. There are smaller rises in minimum pay for younger workers. But household bills are becoming more expensive at the moment, including those for council tax.

Is our love of true crime problematic?

By Kelly-Leigh Cooper

I put my hands up and admit it - I'm an addict. For reasons even I don't understand, crime documentaries have become my default way to unwind. If I have friends over, I might make an embarrassed joke about my streaming suggestions - but the evidence suggests I'm not alone.

The genre's growth is inescapable. Almost every week there seems to be a new documentary released and not without controversy. Some warn we risk glamorising notorious killers and erasing their victims with the coverage. Others have accused programme makers of being selective with evidence. So is our fascination with true crime problematic?

Read the full article

What the papers say

