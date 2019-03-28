Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince William will travel to New Zealand following a request from New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern

The Duke of Cambridge is to visit New Zealand to honour the victims of the Christchurch mosques terror attack.

Prince William will travel on behalf of the Queen in late April, at the request of New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, Kensington Palace said.

He will meet those affected by the attacks, which left 50 people dead.

The palace said William would also "pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity" displayed by New Zealanders in recent weeks.

The duke visited the country following the Christchurch earthquakes in 2011.

William and the Duchess of Cambridge also New Zealand in 2014, taking the then nine-month-old Prince George with them.

The monarch, who is Queen of New Zealand, and other senior royals sent heartfelt messages of condolence following the shootings at two mosques.

And in a joint message, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, said: "We have all been fortunate to spend time in Christchurch and have felt the warm, open-hearted and generous spirit that is core to its remarkable people.

"No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship."

The programme and exact date of William's visit will be announced in due course, Kensington Palace said.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with murder and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on 5 April.