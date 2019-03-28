If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

MPs reject every Brexit option

The Brexit impasse continues. On Wednesday, MPs held votes on eight options, including another referendum, a new customs union, and cancelling Brexit entirely. The votes weren't binding - that is, the government didn't have to implement the result - but they were intended to indicate the most popular plan. The problem was, every option was rejected.

Theresa May will now try a third time to get her deal passed, after MPs rejected it in January and March. She said on Tuesday that, if it were approved, she would step down. Some Conservatives have changed their mind and will support the deal. But will it be enough? The Northern Irish DUP has already said it won't vote in favour.

A third vote on Mrs May's deal could happen on Friday, says one minister. But according to our political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Parliament remains in limbo.

Facebook bans white nationalism

Facebook has said it will block the "praise, support and representation of white nationalism and separatism" on Facebook and Instagram from next week. The social network has come under pressure after a man used the site to broadcast an attack on two mosques in New Zealand. The company used to allow some white nationalism, which could be on a par with "things like American pride and Basque separatism". But on Wednesday it said it could not be "meaningfully separated" from white supremacy and hate groups.

Boeing announces changes to 737 Max

Boeing has issued changes to controversial control systems linked to two fatal crashes of its 737 Max planes in the past five months. But it's still not certain when the planes - that were grounded worldwide this month - will be allowed to fly. Investigators have not determined the cause of the accidents.

'The divisions are too profound'

By BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg

The prime minister offered to pay the ultimate price and leave office - the grandest of gestures any leader ever really has. For a moment it seemed it might work. But within a couple of hours her allies in Northern Ireland were refusing to unblock the progress of Theresa May's main mission.

That might not be terminal - one cabinet minister told me the PM may yet have another go at pushing her deal through Parliament against the odds on Friday. But if Plan A fails, Parliament is not ready with a clear Plan B that could yet succeed.

For our politics, for businesses trying to make decisions, for all of us, divisions and tensions between and inside our government - and our Parliament - are too profound to bring this limbo to an end.

Read Laura's blog here.

What the papers say

The Daily Mail calls it "the night MPs couldn't decide on anything". So just what do they want? it asks. When the options were put to the Commons, the Daily Mirror says, the answer was: none of the above. For the Times, MPs took control - but ended up in yet another deadlock. Consensus was a distant dream, in the words of the Daily Telegraph. The Sun says Brexit was plunged into farce. Meanwhile, the Daily Express describes the exercise as an utter shambles.

Read the full paper review here.

Daily digest

Keyless cars Thefts on the rise

Shopkeeper stabbing Man arrested

Pain The Scottish woman who can't feel it

Fake Botticelli Is actually real

Image copyright Getty Images

Lookahead

09:30 Report on UK's relationship with Chinese communications firm Huawei due to be published

21:00 National memorial service takes place in New Zealand to remember those killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks

On this day

1979 Labour Prime Minister James Callaghan loses a parliamentary vote of confidence by one - forcing him to call an early general election

