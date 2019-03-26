If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Is Brexit about to become clearer?

Image copyright AFP

MPs will get a series of votes on Wednesday on what type of Brexit they support, after an unprecedented defeat for the government on Monday night. The so-called "indicative votes" will happen because a proposal by Conservative MP - and Remain supporter - Sir Oliver Letwin was backed by a majority of 27. Thirty Tory MPs voted against the government, including three ministers - Richard Harrington, Alistair Burt and Steve Brine - who have now resigned.

The votes could make it clear what type of deal MPs support, including a "softer" Brexit, or even another referendum. But Theresa May says there is no guarantee she will abide by their decision. "The votes could lead to an outcome that is un-negotiable with the EU," she told MPs.

Mrs May's deal with the EU has already been rejected twice by MPs. But our political editor Laura Kuenssberg says some may now "take fright" and move behind her deal. "Faced with the choice of Theresa May's compromise, or a much longer wrangle to a closer relationship with the EU, it is not impossible that the numbers will move in her favour," she says. Read her blog here, and click here to see how your MP voted last night.

England win overshadowed by abuse

Gareth Southgate's England team had another impressive win on Monday night - 5-1 away to Montenegro - but the match was marred by racist abuse from the home fans. "It is unacceptable," Southgate said. "I definitely heard abuse of Danny Rose when he got booked." BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Ian Dennis said he heard racist chants after only six minutes. England forward Raheem Sterling tweeted that his goal celebration was a response to the racism.

Call for action on breast ironing

Breast ironing should be made part of the mandatory school curriculum to protect young girls from abuse, the National Education Union has said. The practice involves ironing a girl's chest with hot objects to delay breasts from growing, so she does not attract male attention. Read the report from the Victoria Derbyshire programme here.

What do voters make of Brexit now?

By Sir John Curtice, Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University

At present, the average level of support for the two options (after Don't Knows are excluded) is Remain 54%, Leave 46%. In part, this is because Leave voters are a little less likely to say they would vote the same way again (82%), than Remain voters are (86%).

But the swing to Remain, such as it is, is also down to those who did not vote in 2016. Of this group, 43% say they would vote Remain, whereas 19% say they would back Leave.

In truth, the polls are too close for opponents of Brexit to assume that a second ballot would produce a different result. But, equally, supporters of Brexit cannot say with confidence that the balance of opinion remains as it was in June 2016.

Read Sir John's full analysis here.

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph says the prime minister's authority is now "in shreds" after last night's vote. It also points out that Mrs May is now powerless to stop the indicative votes going ahead - and adds that, if she tries to resist the outcome, Parliament could override her again, by tabling its own Brexit Bill. The Sun expresses its anger in a strongly-worded editorial attacking what it calls "Labour's soft Brexit squad". It goes on to criticise an anti-Brexit petition - saying "no sane person is impressed by 5.6 million Remainers signing a petition"; and then takes aim at those who went on Saturday's pro-EU march - describing them as "grey-haired Waitrose regulars... hoisting snarky little placards". See all the front pages here.

Lookahead

09:30 Theresa May expected to chair the regular meeting of cabinet

10:00 The Westminster strand of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse continues in London

On this day

1973 Women admitted to the London Stock Exchange for the first time

