'Clear choice': May calls for MPs' support after EU agrees to Brexit delay

So, Brexit will be delayed until 22 May, if MPs back Theresa May's withdrawal deal with the EU - at the third time of asking. EU leaders agreed on this at a summit in Brussels.

But what if MPs reject the plan again? In that case, Brexit can be delayed until 12 April - at which point the UK must set out its next moves or leave without a deal.

Mrs May said MPs had a "clear choice" and that supporting her plan would "move our country forward". Earlier this week Commons Speaker John Bercow ruled out a third vote, unless what was put before Parliament changed "substantially". But a vote is now expected next week, with a debate beginning on Monday.

Meanwhile, a petition calling for Article 50 to be revoked - meaning Brexit would be cancelled - has attracted more than two million signatures. However, Mrs May said Brexit would be delivered, honouring the result of the 2016 referendum.

Christchurch shootings: New Zealand falls silent for victims

It's a week since 50 people were shot dead in attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The country has observed a two-minute silence, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has joined thousands of mourners.

Many of the victims were recent immigrants. "I was so happy that I had a beautiful country to raise my kids in," one survivor tells the BBC, adding of what happened last week: "It really hurts me." Find out the stories of some of those who died and how Christchurch is coping with what happened.

Libby Squire: Body in Humber confirmed as missing student

A body recovered from the Humber estuary is that of missing student Libby Squire, police have confirmed. The 21-year-old from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, who studied at the University of Hull, was last seen on 1 February after a night out. A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of abduction remains under investigation, police said.

Can your olive oil label be trusted?

By Emma Woollacott, technology of business reporter

When you pick up a bottle of extra virgin olive oil from the supermarket shelf, how confident are you that it's all that it seems? The olives have had a long journey: from the tree to the mill, where the oil is extracted, which then goes on to the bottling plant before distribution over land and sea to reach the store.

Unfortunately, at any of these stages, it's possible for fakery to creep in.

"Fraud in the olive oil market has been going on a very long time," says Susan Testa, director of culinary innovation at Italian olive oil producer Bellucci. "Seed oil is added maybe; or it may contain only a small percentage of Italian oil and have oil from other countries added, while it just says Italian oil on the label."

What the papers say

The Times says the EU has given Theresa May a "three-week lifeline" to come up with a fresh plan if MPs again reject her withdrawal deal. The Guardian reports that the EU has seized control of Brexit's timing by turning down her proposed date of 30 June. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says the PM appears to "regret" criticising MPs this week, with another vote on her plan likely to take place within the next few days. And the Financial Times leads on the TUC and the CBI calling the prospect of a no-deal Brexit a "national emergency".

Daily digest

China chemical blast Death toll rises to 47

Iraq ferry sinking "Nearly 100 dead" in Tigris river disaster

'Baby Grady' Monkey gives hope to boys made infertile by cancer treatment

Book awards Michelle Obama book vies with Trump exposé

Quiz of the Week What's the name of Belgium's fastest bird?

Lookahead

11:00 MPs hold a minute's silence in memory of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the Westminster terror attack two years ago.

19:45 England host the Czech Republic at Wembley in their first qualifying match for Euro 2020.

On this day

1979 British ambassador to the Netherlands Sir Richard Sykes is shot dead outside his home in The Hague.

