Brexit: Theresa May 'won't ask EU for long extension'

With nine days to go until Brexit is due to happen, Theresa May is writing to the EU to ask for a delay. But Downing Street says it won't be a long one, with the prime minister sharing people's "frustration" at Parliament's "failure to take a decision" over what to do next.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said the other 27 member states, whose agreement is needed to allow a delay, won't give it unless the UK presents a "concrete plan" for what it wants to do with the extra time.

Mrs May still wants to give MPs a third chance to back her withdrawal agreement with the EU. But Commons Speaker John Bercow has ruled out another vote unless what's put before Parliament changes substantially. And there are reports of a row in cabinet over what to do next.

With Mrs May due to attend an EU summit on Thursday, we look at possible outcomes. During these complex times, why not peruse the BBC's simple guide to Brexit.

New Zealand shootings: Funerals begin

The first funerals have taken place following the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed. Khaled Mustafa, 44, and his son Hamza, 16, from Syria, came to New Zealand as refugees last year. Hundreds of mourners gathered at a cemetery in Christchurch.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a self-described white supremacist, has been charged with murder.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced two minutes of silence on Friday. Here are details of the victims of the attacks.

Cyclone Idai a 'massive disaster' for southern Africa

The UN says Cyclone Idai has affected hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, of people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. It has brought flooding and damage to large areas of southern Africa. Mozambique's government says more than 1,000 people could have been killed. Here are pictures of some of the devastation the cyclone has caused.

Could you run a marathon in your eighties?

By Stephen Harridge & Norman Lazarus, King's College London

While many in their eighties and nineties may be starting to take it easy, 85 year-old track star Irene Obera is at the other end of the spectrum. Setting multiple world athletics records in her age category, she is one of a growing band of "master athletes" who represent the extreme end of what is physically possible later in life.

Studies suggest regular exercise is more effective than any drug yet invented to prevent conditions facing older people, such as muscle loss. But to reap the full benefits, this pattern of behaviour should be laid down in a person's teens and early twenties.

The Daily Telegraph leads on reports of cabinet disagreements over Brexit, with some ministers said to have threatened to resign if there's a long delay. The i, meanwhile, quotes Theresa May's spokesman as saying the UK is in "crisis". The Daily Mail's headline tells of "1,000 wasted days" since the Brexit referendum. Elsewhere, the Guardian focuses on the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai in southern Africa. And the Daily Star leads on former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne - whom it labels the "rudest woman in showbiz" - complaining about the manners of young people.

ADHD: 'It's my superpower'

Where are you going?

How my mum's cancer diagnosis changed me

12:00 Theresa May faces MPs at Prime Minister's Question Time.

18:00 The US Federal Reserve announces whether it's changing interest rates.

On this day

1974 Princess Anne escapes an apparent kidnap attempt in central London in which four people are wounded.

