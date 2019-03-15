Image copyright Getty Images

Security at UK mosques is to be discussed following the terror attacks in New Zealand that left 49 dead.

The Queen said she is "deeply saddened" by the shootings at two Christchurch mosques, with condolences also paid by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Senior counter-terrorism experts and the security services will meet the home secretary later to discuss how UK mosques can best be protected.

Police patrols around UK mosques are being increased to provide reassurance.

'Horrifying terrorist attack'

The Queen said her "thoughts and prayers are with all New Zealanders" at this "tragic time".

She said: "Prince Philip and I send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.

"I also pay tribute to the emergency services and volunteers who are providing support to those who have been injured."

Other members of the Royal Family have also offered their condolences.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in a joint message with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, called the attack "senseless". They ended the message with the Māori words Kia Kaha, meaning "stay strong".

Mrs May described what happened as a "horrifying terrorist attack", adding: "My thoughts are with all of those affected by this sickening act of violence."

The attacks in Christchurch on Friday, the deadliest in New Zealand's history, happened at around the time people were attending the mosques for prayers.

At least 20 people have also been wounded in what the country's prime minister Jacinda Arden described as one of the nation's "darkest days".

Image copyright EPA Image caption Armed police patrol following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch

British security minister Ben Wallace, speaking in the House of Commons, called the attack "repugnant" and said the UK "stands shoulder to shoulder with New Zealand against terrorism".

He said he and Home Secretary Sajid Javid would meet police counter-terrorism chiefs and the security services later on Friday, "to discuss what further measures we can take to protect our mosques and our communities from any threats here in the United Kingdom".

Mr Wallace added: "Our police and security services treat all threats the same and all terrorists the same no matter what communities, religion or background they come from. A terrorist is a terrorist and we shall deal with them exactly the same."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Finsbury Park Mosque - which was the site of an attack in 2017 - said it received messages of support after the New Zealand attack

More police at mosques

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said it was "heartbreaking news", adding that Scotland Yard was "stepping up reassurance patrols around mosques".

"I have been in touch with the Met Police. There will be highly visible policing around mosques today, as well as armed response officers, as Londoners go to pray."

Skip Twitter post by @SadiqKhan In response to the horrific attack in New Zealand, I am in constant contact with @metpoliceuk who are stepping up reassurance patrols around mosques & increasing engagement with communities of all faiths.



Anything suspicious should be reported to the police or on 0800 789 321. https://t.co/rumzULLtp5 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 15, 2019 Report

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mr Basu, the national policing lead for counter-terrorism, said: "Today we will be stepping up reassurance patrols around mosques and increasing engagement with communities of all faiths, giving advice on how people and places can protect themselves."

Sir Mark Rowley, the former head of counter terrorism at the Met Police, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that although "Western societies have always had racist thugs" who commit crimes, in recent years they have become more organised and with ambitions to carry out terror attacks.