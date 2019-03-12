If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Time to vote

Image copyright EPA

Theresa May says she has secured "legally binding" changes to her Brexit deal after last-minute talks. Late on Monday night, she and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sat side by side. Their main message? Britain has a second chance, but will not get a third. MPs must now decide whether to take that chance when they vote on the deal on Tuesday evening.

What has been agreed? Well, two documents - this and this - both designed to allay fears about the potential permanency of the Irish backstop. A third document will also be put forward by the UK, which Mrs May says will make clear there is nothing to prevent it from leaving the backstop unilaterally if circumstances demand.

Will the changes be enough? Well, Mrs May's deal was defeated last time by 230 votes, a huge deficit to turn around, but BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the feeling from government is that it is "back in the races" at least. The PM is expected to chair a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning to talk her changes over with ministers, and later we'll hear from the UK's attorney general. His lawyer's view on whether this does genuinely strengthen Britain's hand will be absolutely crucial to those MPs still undecided.

Leading Brexiteer Steve Baker said the government appeared to have put a "gloss on something that falls short", but he looked forward to reading the full text. The Northern Irish DUP is also going over everything with a fine-tooth comb. But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the PM had "failed" and urged MPs to reject the deal.

Need more help to make sense of all this? Well, the Brexitcast team stayed up to talk it all over. and here's everything you need to know about the big vote.

Crash latest

Singapore has banned all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from its airspace following the Ethiopian Airlines crash which killed 157 people. It was the second fatal accident involving that model in less than five months. The US aviation regulator, though, says it believes the 737 Max 8 model is airworthy. Singapore is a major travel hub, and authorities insist they're working to minimise any impact on travellers.

The cause of Sunday's crash is not yet known, but the plane's black box data recorders are being analysed. Read more about those who died.

Web worries

It's 30 years since inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee submitted a proposal for the world wide web. Now he believes global action is required to tackle its "downward plunge to a dysfunctional future". Speaking exclusively to the BBC, he said problems such as data breaches, hacking and misinformation could be addressed with a concerted effort.

How migration has affected four generations

By Vanessa Buschschlüter, BBC News

Edita Maldonado is 71 and lives in a small brick house outside of the Honduran town of El Progreso. Despite the town's name, there is little sign of improvement here. Most of its inhabitants live in "colonias", poor neighbourhoods, large parts of which are controlled by criminal gangs. Those who have jobs tend to work in nearby "maquiladoras", foreign-owned factories where wages do not even cover basic needs. Edita's daughter, Rosa, was working in one such maquiladora in 1995. She was 25 and trying to save enough money to build a small house for herself. But after she was robbed three times of her wages on her way home from work, she decided to leave.

What the papers say

Brexit across the board on Tuesday, but no consensus about whether Theresa May's changes to the deal are enough. Perhaps, says the Sun - with the headline "Backstop from dead" - she has "breathed new life" into her agreement. The Daily Express clearly hopes so: "Now get behind this deal and let's unite Britain", reads its front page. The Times says Mrs May has "claimed victory" but points out that the two groups the prime minister needs to win round - Tory Brexiteers and the party's DUP allies - both "withheld immediate judgment". The i is clear it's her "last throw of the dice". But an unnamed senior Eurosceptic tells the Daily Telegraph Mrs May's proposals rely on proving that the EU is acting in "bad faith" if the UK is to exit the backstop, adding: "How on earth do you prove that?"

