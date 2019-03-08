Image caption Ms Begum left Bethnal Green, east London, in 2015, to join the Islamic State group in Syria

There are unconfirmed reports that the baby son of Shamima Begum - the teenager who fled the UK to join the Islamic State group - has died, her family's lawyer has said.

Tasnime Akunjee said he had "strong but unconfirmed reports" of the death of the baby, who was about two weeks old.

Ms Begum, who left London in 2015, was found in a Syrian refugee camp in mid-February. She gave birth shortly after.

She wanted to return to the UK but was stripped of her British citizenship.

In a tweet on Friday, lawyer Mr Akunjee said the baby son was a British citizen.

We have strong but as yet unconfirmed reports that Shamima Begums son has died . He was a British Citizen. — Mohammed T Akunjee (@MohammedAkunjee) March 8, 2019

A child born to a British parent before they are deprived of their citizenship would still be considered British.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid previously said that the revocation of Ms Begum's citizenship would not apply to her son, saying: "Children should not suffer, so if a parent does lose their British citizenship it does not affect the rights of their child."

Ms Begum was a schoolgirl when she left Bethnal Green in east London in 2015.

She was found by a journalist living in a refugee camp in northern Syria after reportedly leaving Baghuz - IS's last stronghold.

Ms Begum had previously lost two other children. She named her new son Jarrah after her firstborn.

In an interview with the BBC after the birth of Jarrah, she said she did not regret travelling to Syria - although she added that she did not agree with everything the IS group had done.

She also said that she never sought to be an IS "poster girl" and simply wished to raise her child quietly in the UK.