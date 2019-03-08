Image copyright Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex said she would like her unborn child to be a feminist, whether they are a girl or a boy.

Speaking on a panel to mark International Women's Day, Meghan said she had recently been watching a documentary on feminism.

"One of the things they said during pregnancy was 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism'," she told an audience at King's College London.

"I loved that - boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that's the case."

She went on to say that "men can understand that they can be feminists" and should feel comfortable about women being by their side, rather than behind them.

The duchess's comments were made after she was asked about how her baby bump was treating her, to which she replied "very well".

Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first baby in spring

Meghan was taking part in a panel discussion of leading feminists and other national figures which was organised by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, after she was made the trust's new vice-president.

Other speakers included singer Annie Lennox and former prime minister of Australia, Julia Gillard.

The duchess and Prince Harry are expecting their first baby in the spring. He or she will be seventh in line to the throne.