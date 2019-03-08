Killed in 2019: The UK's first 100 victims

With the number of fatal stabbings in England and Wales in 2018 the highest since records began - the BBC has tracked the first 100 killings in 2019 - revealing the people behind the headlines.

Stabbings were the largest single cause of death, totalling 41 fatalities out of 100, with the remaining 59 resulting from other causes such as assault or fire.

The age range of victims is strikingly wide.

Nearly a fifth of those killed this year were under the age of 20, but most commonly, victims were in their 20s and 30s.

The youngest was a one-month old baby boy and the oldest were twin brothers killed in Exeter, aged 84.

Twenty-two victims were killed in London, nine in Greater Manchester and eight in the West Midlands.

Below are the names and, where available, photos and profiles of those who have tragically lost their lives so far this year.

UK killings 2019 You can filter the list using the categories below. 100 homicides in total Charlotte Huggins Camberwell, south London Thirty-three-year old mother Charlotte Huggins died just a few hours after celebrating the start of the new year. She was stabbed at a residential address in south London and died at the scene. In a message posted on Facebook shortly before being attacked, Ms Huggins had wished her friends and family a "healthy, happy 2019".

Tudor Simionov Central London Tudor Simionov, 33, was working as a doorman at a private New Year's Eve party. Mr Simionov, a Romanian national, was stabbed to death when a group of men tried to gatecrash the party. A woman and two of his male colleagues were also found with stab injuries.

Jay Edmunds Kirton, Lincolnshire Jay Edmunds, 27, was described as "a vibrant, funny, beautiful, loving daughter and sister" by her family. She died in a house fire on New Year's Day. Two others, Billy Hicks and Ashley Martin, were also killed in the fire. Police suspect Mr Martin started the blaze.

Billy Hicks Kirton, Lincolnshire Billy Hicks died in a house fire with two other people on New Year's Day. He was described by his family as "a very caring and loving person". Jay Edmunds and Ashley Martin also died in the fire. Police suspect Mr Martin started the blaze.

Brian Fox Nethergate, Dundee Sixty-two-year-old Brian Fox died after an incident at a taxi rank in Dundee city centre. Prosecutors say he was punched by two men. Mr Fox was found injured at about 01:15 and died later in the city's Ninewells Hospital.

David Capseed Old Swan, Liverpool David Capseed, 57, was found injured at a supported living premises in Liverpool. He died in hospital a short time later. A post-mortem examination found that he had suffered blunt force head, neck and chest injuries.

Lee Pomeroy Horsley, Surrey Lee Pomeroy died after being attacked on a train in Surrey during a day out with his 14-year-old son. Police say he was stabbed nine times in the "unprovoked, violent attack". Mr Pomeroy, 51, from Guildford, was described as a "devoted family man".

Simbiso Aretha Moula Rainham, East London Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, and her husband Garikayi, 51, were found dead at their home on 4 January. Post-mortem examinations found Mrs Moula had been strangled and Mr Moula had died from hanging. Detectives are treating the incident as murder and suicide.

Sarah Ashraf Tower Hamlets, East London Thirty-five-year-old Sarah Ashraf was found dead in a flat on the Isle of Dogs. Her 32-year-old brother was charged with her murder.

Jaden Moodie Leyton, East London Jaden Moodie, 14, was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death in what police described as a targeted attack. Jaden had moved to London from Nottinghasm with his mother for a "new start" six months before he died. His sister Leah Moodie said: "No-one should have to go through the traumatic experience my family are going through."

Gavin Moon Washington, Tyne and Wear Gavin Moon, 31, died from stab wounds at a property in Tyne and Wear on 8 January. He was described by his family as "a devoted dad to his children and a loving son".

Przemyslaw Cierniak Boston, Lincolnshire Przemyslaw Cierniak was found with stab wounds on Wormgate in Boston. Mr Cierniak, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bashir Abdullah Lansdowne Court, Easton, Bristol Thirty-two-year-old Bashir Abdullah was found dead at a block of flats in Bristol. He had been stabbed.

Asma Begum Tower Hamlets, East London Asma Begum, 31, was found with a neck injury at an address in Tower Hamlets. Police were called to the address in Poplar, but Ms Begum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leanne Unsworth Burnley, Lancashire Grandmother Leanne Unsworth was found dead at a house in Burnley. She was described by her family as a "well-loved daughter, mum, niece and grandma who will be sadly missed". A post-mortem concluded that she had died from head injuries.

Christy Walshe Southend, Essex Christy Walshe, 40, was found seriously injured after being shot in the face. The Southend mum, who had grown up with her grandparents, died two days later in hospital. Her mother Jacqui said: "We are all absolutely heartbroken, her aunts and uncles devastated. You always think you have time to put things right."

Alison Hunt Swinton, Greater Manchester Stabbing victim Alison Hunt, 42, had a "heart of gold" and was a "wonderful" mum, her family said. Her body was found at a property in Swinton, Greater Manchester, on 16 January. The "light in our lives has been forever extinguished", her family added in a statement. "The way she brightened up every day with her laughter and sense of humour will always be with us."

Tom Bell Balby, Doncaster Professional boxer Tom Bell, 21, was shot through a pub window in Doncaster on 17 January. He later died in hospital from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Luz Margory Isaza Villegas Northchurch Common, Hertfordshire Mother of two, Luz Margory Isaza Villegas, 50, went missing from her home in Hemel Hempstead on 12 January. Police found her body on Northchurch Common, near Berkhamsted, five days later. She is believed to have been murdered.

Wayne Boylan Warrenpoint, County Down Father-of-two Wayne Boylan, died after being shot in the head at a flat in Warrenpoint. Police say the 37-year-old was attacked while enjoying an evening at a friend's house. Two masked men burst into the flat and shot him, police said. A 21-year-old woman with Mr Boylan in the flat was also seriously injured and taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

Frank Sinclair East Kilbride Frank Sinclair was 61 years old. He was found dead near to Riverton Drive in East Kilbride.

Casey Lea Taylor Little Lever, Bolton Three-year-old Casey Lea Taylor was found dead with her one-year-old sister, Darcey Grace Stevens, at their home in Little Lever. The body of their mother, Tiffany Stevens, 27, was also found. Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the girls' deaths. Casey Lea's father, Liam Taylor, said Casey was "a beautiful little girl who was deeply loved by many".

Darcey Grace Stevens Little Lever, Bolton One-year-old Darcey Grace Stevens was found dead with her three-year-old sister, Casey Lea Taylor. The body of their mother, Tiffany Stevens, 27, was also found at the family home. Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the girls' deaths. Darcey's father Gary Eden said: "She will always live on through me".

Mary Annie Sowerby Dearham, Cumbria Sixty-nine-year-old Mary Annie Sowerby, known as Annie, was a "devoted wife" who "filled her life with joy and happiness", her family said. Ms Sowerby, who was married with two children, was found seriously injured at a property in Dearham. She was treated by paramedics but died of her injuries. Her son Lee Sowerby, 45, has been charged with her murder.

Stephen O'Donnell HMP Risley, Warrington Stephen O'Donnell, 33, was attacked while in prison at HMP Risley, near Warrington. He was stabbed on E Wing of the prison and rushed to Warrington General Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Yet to be named Handsworth, Birmingham A 44-year-old woman was found with serious head injuries at an address in Albert Road, Handsworth. She later died in hospital.

Yet to be named Prestwich, Greater Manchester The body of a man believed to be in his 50s was found at a property in Bury.

Ian Ogle East Belfast Ian Ogle died after being stabbed and beaten in the street near his home. The father of two and had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community in East Belfast. Police said a gang of at least five men were involved in the attack, during which Mr Ogle was stabbed 11 times in the back, severely beaten and left to die.

Kamil Malysz Acton, West London Kamil Malysz was found dead in a residential building in Acton on 27 January. The 34-year-old was a Polish national who had been living in west London. A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of haemorrhaging because of a stab injury.

Nedim Bilgin Islington, north London Seventeen-year-old Nedim Bilgin died after being attacked on Caledonian Road in Islington. A post-mortem examination confirmed that he died from a stab wound. Speaking at the scene after the stabbing, Islington Councillor Paul Convery said that the area had been blighted by tensions between gang rivalries for years.

Ashley Walker Leicester Ashley Walker, 31, died in hospital after saying he had been attacked. While receiving treatment, he told a relative that he had been assaulted on 22 January at a property on Tatlow Road, Leicester. He died in hospital a few days later, on 30 January.

Michael Liddell Gloucester Michael Liddell, 35, was found by paramedics with serious injuries at a property in Gloucester. They could not save him and he died a short time later. His mother, 65-year-old Joy Liddell, has been charged with his murder.

Reece Ottaway Northampton Reece Ottaway, 23, was found dead at a social housing complex in Northampton. A post-mortem examination confirmed that he had died of a stab wound. Police said that his family were "shocked and devastated" by his death.

Mary Page Wolverhampton Mary Page's family described her as "a kind animal lover and mother whose life was tragically cut short". The cause of her death is not known as post-mortem results were inconclusive, but police said she had suffered a head injury. Her son, 40-year-old Matthew Page, has been charged with her murder.

Margaret Smythe Bolton Margaret Smythe, 29, known as Maggie, went missing on 26 January. Her body was found nearby on 1 February after a large-scale police search of the area. Ms Smythe worked as a cleaner at Bolton bus station and had a three-year-old daughter.

Tyler Peck Salcombe, Devon Fifteen-year-old Tyler was found dead at a house in Salcombe, Devon, after taking an "unknown substance". Tributes posted on Facebook said Tyler was a pupil at River Dart Academy, near Totnes, and would be "very much missed". A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to his death.

Carl Thorpe Highgate, London Carl Thorpe, 46, died in a fire at a mental health centre in Highgate. Around 100 people were evacuated from the building, but Mr Thorpe died at the scene. A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Jurijs Paramonovs Wisbech Jurijs Paramonovs died at his home in West Parade, Wisbech, after being stabbed. Mr Paramonovs was 46 years old.

Lejean Richards Battersea, south London Nineteen-year-old Lejean Richards was stabbed in the chest near his home in south London. He was working as a pizza delivery driver after a stint in prison, according to reports. Paramedics treated him at the scene but could not save him.

Kevin Byrne Kirkcaldy Kevin Byrne, known locally as Kevin Forrester, was found dead at an address in Kirkcaldy. The 45-year-old had had his left leg amputated and used crutches. His family said "Kevin was a loving son, father and brother".

Riley Holt Stafford Eight-year-old Riley Holt, was killed with three of his siblings - Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three - in a house fire. A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence. Emotional tributes have been paid to the youngsters, with teachers describing them as "bright, happy, loving and lively".

Keegan Unitt Stafford Six-year-old Keegan Unitt was killed with three of his siblngs - Riley Holt, eight, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three - in a house fire. A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence. Emotional tributes have been paid to the youngsters, with teachers describing them as "bright, happy, loving and lively".

Tilly Rose Unitt Stafford Four-year-old Tilly Rose Unitt was killed with three of her siblings - Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, and Olly Unitt, three - in a house fire. A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence. Emotional tributes have been paid to the youngsters, with teachers describing them as "bright, happy, loving and lively".

Olly Unitt Stafford Three-year-old Olly Unitt was killed with three of his siblings: Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, and Tilly Rose Unitt, four, in a fire. A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence. Emotional tributes have been paid to the youngsters, with teachers describing them as "bright, happy, loving and lively".

Yet to be named Hythe Police were called by the ambulance service, who reported that they were dealing with a one-month-old baby boy who was seriously unwell. The baby was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he died four days later. A 41-year-old man and 25-year-old woman being investigated on suspicion of murder.

Rosie Darbyshire Preston Mother-of-one Rosie Darbyshire, 27, was subjected to a "brutal and sustained assault" before she died. Her body was found in the Ribbleton area and a post-mortem examination revealed that she died as a result of serious head injuries. Lancashire Police referred the case to the Independent Office of Police Conduct "following some previous contact between Rosie and the Constabulary prior to her tragic death". In tribute, her family said: "It doesn't seem real that our crazy, wig-wearing, talented, goofy Rosie won't be bursting through the door in song any more."

James Taylor Liverpool Father-of-six James Taylor was killed in what police believe was a "targeted attack". The 34-year-old was shot dead as he waited to pick up his daughter from a dance class. "Although he was a proud supporter of Liverpool Football Club, his life really did revolve around his children - four girls and two boys - his wife and wider family," his family said.

Joy Morgan Hatfield Midwifery student Joy Morgan was reported missing in February after failing to return to her studies at the University of Hertfordshire. She was last seen at a church celebration in Ilford, London, on 26 December. Ms Morgan has not been found but a 40-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

Anthony Richardson Newcastle Anthony Richardson, 46, died after a brawl outside a pub in Newcastle. Mr Richardson was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died a day later.

Aliny Mendes Ewell, Surrey Mother-of-four Aliny Mendes died after being attacked in the street. Her estranged husband, Ricardo Godinho, 41, has been charged with her murder. Ms Mendes's sister said: "My sister was lovely, always thinking about everyone but mostly her children." An online fundraising group was set up to repatriate the 39-year-old's body to Brazil.

Pat Ward Clogher, County Tyrone Pat Ward's body was found in an alleyway in Clogher's McCrea Park. It is understood that he had suffered stab wounds. Mr Ward, 30, was a member of the travelling community and a father of four. He is also believed to have been a boxer.

Dennis Anderson East Dulwich, south London Dennis Anderson, 39, from Lewisham, south London, was attacked in the street following a row in an off-licence. A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

Wesley Adyinka Maidstone Wesley Adyinka died from suspected stab wounds near his home in Maidstone. He was 37 years old.

John Methley Rotherham John Methley was found unconscious with head injuries after being assaulted in the Bradgate area of Rotherham. Mr Methley, 39, was taken to hospital but died six days later. Relatives said his "entire family" was grieving for John.

Anthony Payne Exeter Anthony Payne was one of three men in their 80s found dead in Exeter over two days. A friend described him as as "decent ordinary bloke". Mr Payne, an Exeter City fan, worked on a farm after leaving school, before doing National Service in the Army and, later, building work. Outside work, he enjoyed keeping an allotment and looking after his cats. Twins Richard and Roger Carter, 84, were found dead in a nearby part of Exeter the following day.

Carl Hopkins Colchester Carl Hopkins, 49, was found dead near Colchester's Castle Park having suffered a stab wound to the lung. His death is thought to be linked to another stabbing which took place in the town the previous day, which left a 40-year-old man seriously injured.

Rafal Michal Lyko Blantyre, South Lanarkshire Rafal Michal Lyko, 36, was found dead in a burned-out stolen Mercedes two days after arriving in the Tayside area from Poland. The Mercedes was stolen from the Oxgangs Road area of Edinburgh on 24 January. Police are treating his death as murder. It's believed he was in the area to visit relatives. Mr Lyko had a partner and a young son in Poland.

Sarah Henshaw Leeds Sarah Henshaw was found dead in a flat in Leeds shortly before a man suspected of her murder fell from a city centre bridge over the A64. He survived and was taken to hospital - where he was arrested.

Roger Carter Exeter Roger Carter, 84, was found dead with his twin brother Richard at a house in Exeter. Their deaths came one day after another man in his 80s was found dead in the city. Police said they were linking the deaths because of the "level of violence used" - all three had sustained serious head injuries.

Richard Carter Exeter Richard Carter, 84, was found dead with his brother Roger. Their deaths came one day after another man in his 80s was found dead in Exeter. Police said they were linking the deaths because of the "level of violence used".

Raymond Dixon Bury Raymond Dixon was found dead at a building in Bury. A post-mortem found that the 50-year-old had been assaulted and died from head injuries.

Patrick Hill Coventry Patrick Hill, 22, was found after suffering knife wounds at an address in Coventry. He was rushed to hospital but died three days later.

Alan Wyatt Gillingham Alan Wyatt was 68 years old. He was found dead after police were called to a house fire at an address in Gillingham. Police are treating his death as murder and believe the fire was started deliberately.

Dorothy Bowyer Buxworth, Derbyshire Dorothy Bowyer, 77, was found dead at a house in a Derbyshire village. She is believed to have been killed by a stab wound to the chest. A dog was also found dead at the property.

David Phillips Neath David Phillips was found dead at a property in Neath Port Talbot after reports of a disturbance. He was 76 years old.

Sidali Mohamed Birmingham A student stabbed outside his college in Birmingham had fled war-torn Somalia when he was a toddler. Sidali Mohamed was attacked outside Joseph Chamberlain Sixth Form College in Highgate, Birmingham, and died two days later. Family members said that he had "many ambitions and goals" and wanted to be an accountant. His college principal said that he was "a wonderful young man".

Abdul Deghayes Brighton Abdul Deghayes, 22, was the brother of two British teenagers killed while fighting for Islamist militants in Syria. He was found stabbed in a car in Brighton after a crash. He died the following day.

Bradley Matcham Drapery, Northampton Bradley Matcham, 24, died from a single punch. He was taken to University Hospital in Coventry but died of his injuries.

Bright Akinleye Camden, London Bright Akinleye, 22, was stabbed in the leg during a row at a party in Euston. He staggered into a nearby luxury hotel and collapsed. Police and ambulance services were called but he died at the scene.

Cameron Wilkinson Wolverhampton Cameron Wilkinson was 26 years old. He was found dead in a street in Wolverhampton.

David Hugh Murphy Glenwherry, Ballymena Loyalist David Hugh Murphy, 52, was shot twice in the head at his home in rural County Antrim. Officers say he was known to the police and he is believed to have been murdered. His body was found by a friend who then alerted the police.

Brian Wieland Chingford, north London Brian Weiland, 69, was found dead after police, the fire service and the ambulance service were called to his house. He died from multiple head injuries, according to a post-mortem examination. A 51-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Abdullah Muhammad Small Heath, Birmingham Abdullah Muhammad was stabbed in the back and chest in a Birmingham park. He was 16 years old. The student, from Hodge Hill, died at the scene in Sara Park, Small Heath.

Glendon Spence Brixton, south London Glendon Spence died after being attacked at the Marcus Lipton Youth Centre in Brixton. Police said a fight had started outside the club and Mr Spence had run inside, where he was stabbed. He died at the scene. He was 23.

Alasdair Forsyth Edinburgh Alasdair Forsyth was 67 years old. He was discovered with serious injuries at an address in Prestonfield and died at the scene.

Courtney Valentine-Brown Southend Courtney Valentine-Brown died after being stabbed in Southend. Mr Valentine-Brown was attacked just before midnight on 21 February. He was wounded in the leg and later died in hospital.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck Wood Green, north London Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck died after he was stabbed by a gang riding bikes in north London. He was chased into a hair salon in Wood Green and attacked by men armed with a firearm, knives and a samurai sword. Detectives said the 19-year-old's death would have been witnessed by several people, including children.

Philip McMillan Holytown, North Lanarkshire Philip McMillan was 26 years old. He died after an incident in Holytown on 22 February.

Phillip Rooney Leigh, Greater Manchester Father-of-two Phillip Rooney, 32, was "witty, caring and had a heart of gold", according to his family. He was found "unresponsive" at a house in Leigh, Greater Manchester, and died at the scene. He had been stabbed in the stomach.

Gary Cunningham Harborne, Birmingham Gary Cunningham suffered several stab injuries in an attack at a flat in Birmingham. He died at the scene. He was 29 years old.

Paul Ackroyd Bradford Paul Ackroyd, 37, died after being found lying in the road near Bradford city centre.. Police and paramedics were called to Jinnah Court but he died at the scene.

Connor Brown Sunderland Connor Brown, 18, died in hospital after being attacked behind The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of 24 February. He was a student at the local Farringdon Community Sports College. England footballer Jordan Henderson, who went to the same school as Connor, was among those who expressed their sympathy to his family.

Firoz Pagarkar Batley Firoz Pagarkar was 46 years old. He was attacked on 3 January and taken to hospital. Doctors could not save him from the injuries he sustained and he died seven weeks later.

Sonia Wright Salisbury Sonia Wright was 38 years old. She was found dead at a house in Salisbury.

David Lopez-Fernandez Tower Hamlets, London Spanish national David Lopez-Fernandez, 38, was found stabbed at an address in Stepney. east London. Police and the ambulance service were called to the incident but Mr Lopez-Fernandez died at the scene.

Hazrat Umar Birmingham Hazrat Umar was a student at the South and City College in Birmingham. He died after being found with stab injuries in Bordesley Green. Mr Umar was studying electrical engineering. His family and friends said they could not understand why he was targeted.

Jodi Miller Leeds Jodi Miller was 21 years old. She was found seriously injured in Harehills, Leeds. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Che Morrison Ilford Che Morrison was stabbed to death outside Ilford railway station in east London. His family described the 20-year-old as a "very ambitious young man and had many aspirations for his future". "There are no words to express how the family and close friends feel at this time, they are all deeply shocked that his life has been cut short," they said.

St John Lewis Bramley, Leeds St John Lewis died after being attacked in Broadlea Terrace in Bramley, Leeds. The 47-year-old had been stabbed.

Peter Flux Paignton Peter Flux was 74 years old. The emergency services were called to an address in Paignton where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lance Martin Normanton Lance Martin, 24, died after being assaulted in St Thomas Road in Normanton, Derby. A friend described Mr Martin as a "gentle giant at heart" who "loved his little boy".

Hollie Ashurst Wigan Toddler Hollie Ashurst was a "ray of sunshine", according to her mother. The 14-month-old died in hospital as a result of head injuries - a day after medics were called to her home. Her mother, who has asked not to be named, described Hollie as a "bright, smiley, happy little girl".

Yet to be named Whitby, North Yorkshire

Jodie Chesney Havering, London Jodie Chesney was attacked while playing music in a park with friends in Harold Hill. She died after being stabbed in the back Former classmates described her as a "bundle of joy and such a good person" and said she was "so beautiful - inside and out".

Yousef Makki Trafford Yousef Makki, from Burnage, died after being attacked in Gorse Bank Road, near Altrincham. The Manchester Grammar School student had been stabbed in the street. Yousef's parents described him as a "loving and caring son and brother", and said he had phoned hours before his death to say he would be home for tea.

Jolia Bogdan Croydon Jolia Bogdan was three months old. Emergency services were called after receiving reports that she was unresponsive. She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

Elize Stevens Hendon, north London Elize Linda Stevens, 50, was stabbed to death at a home in north-west London. She was found injured at the premises off the Great North Way, Hendon, but died at the scene.

David Martinez Leyton, east London David Martinez, 26, was a Spanish national. Police were called to an address in Leyton following reports of a stabbing. He was found with multiple knife injuries and died at the scene. Police say his death "is not believed to be gang-related".

Yet to be named Oxford This person was a 22-year-old man. He died after being stabbed.

Yet to be named Central London Police were called after a 37-year-old man suffered stab injuries in the early morning of 6 March. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead that evening. Back to top

About these figures

Information supplied by police forces in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The list is comprised of manslaughters, murders and infanticides. These causes of death are categorised as homicides by the Office of National Statistics.

Figures are correct as of 8 March 2019 but may change as investigations progress and charges are brought or dropped.

The figures do not include the case of Sean Fitzgerald who was shot during a police raid in Coventry, or a police investigation into an assisted suicide in Hampshire.