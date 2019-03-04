Home secretary: 'Knife crime can't go on'

Image caption Yousef Makki and Jodie Chesney, both 17, were killed in separate knife attacks two days apart

The home secretary is to chair a meeting of police chiefs to combat the "senseless violence" that has seen a rise in the number of teenagers being stabbed to death across the UK.

Sajid Javid said: "Young people are being murdered across the country, it can't go on."

He spoke after the murders of a 17-year-old London girl and a boy, 17, in Greater Manchester, at the weekend.

New figures have suggested a 93% increase in children being stabbed.

The Home Office said Mr Javid will chair the second chief constables' round table on Wednesday, aimed at sharing experience and policing strategies for tackling violent crime.

Mr Javid said: "We're taking action on many fronts... It is vital that we unite to stop this senseless violence."

On Saturday evening, Yousef Ghaleb Makki, from Burnage, was stabbed to death in the village of Hale Barns, near Altrincham.

Two boys, also aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Image copyright PA Image caption Yousef was murdered in Hale Barns, a quiet suburb where many top-flight footballers live

Yousef's death came a day after Jodie Chesney was killed in a knife attack in an east London park on Friday night.

The teenager was stabbed in the back as she played music with five friends in a park, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers say Jodie's attacker was a black male in his late teens but gave no further details. There are no descriptions of a second suspect.

Jodie's family branded it a "totally random and unprovoked attack".

Image copyright PA Image caption The playground where Jodie was found is called Amy's Play Site

The teenagers' deaths follow the deaths of three others three teenagers dying in knife attacks in two weeks in Birmingham, causing West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson to brand the situation a "national emergency".

Hazrat Umar, 17, was killed in Bordesley Green on Monday; Abdullah Muhammad, 16, died in Small Heath the previous week, and seven days earlier Sidali Mohamed, 16, was stabbed outside a college in Highgate.

Meanwhile, figures from an investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches programme suggest the number of children and young people linked to murders and manslaughters using knives has risen by more than 75% over three years.

Image caption Sajid Javid said the home office is taking action on 'many fronts'

The number of police-recorded offenders aged under 18 committing homicides using a knife or sharp instrument rose by 77% from 26 to 46 from 2016 to 2018, the programme found after analysing Freedom of Information request responses from 29 out of 43 police forces.

Dispatches also found there has been a 93% rise in the number of children aged 16 and under being treated for stab wounds in England.

The Home Office said it set out a range of actions to tackle violent crime in October.

They include a £200m youth endowment fund; consultation on a on new legal duty to underpin a public health approach to tackling serious violence, and an independent review of drug misuse.

It said an extra £970m in police funding is proposed for 2019-20 and added that the offensive weapons bill currently before Parliament will introduce new offences to tackle knife crime and acid attacks.