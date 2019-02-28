Image copyright Getty Images

Children in custody in England and Wales are being exposed to "harrowing incidents" of physical and sexual abuse, a report has found.

There were 1,070 reported incidents of abuse between 2009-2017 - many more than previously thought, the child abuse inquiry said.

Most claims were made against staff.

Inquiry chair, Professor Alexis Jay, said she was "deeply disturbed" by the accounts heard, and warned children in institutions were still at risk.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) looked at young offender facilities, secure training centres and secure children's homes as part of a wider investigation of child abuse in England and Wales.

Many of the incidents involved staff inappropriately touching detainees during body searches or instances of restraint.

The report includes examples from adult victims and survivors who were abused as children while in custody, as well as recent examples.

Ms Alexis Jay, said: "I am also deeply disturbed by the continuing problem of child sexual abuse in these institutions over the last decade.

"It is clear these children, who are some of the most vulnerable in society, are still at risk of sexual abuse. I hope our report and recommendations can help protect them better in future."