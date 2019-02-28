Image copyright Reuters

Net migration to the UK from countries outside the European Union has hit its highest level for 15 years, says the Office for National Statistics.

Figures show 261,000 more non-EU citizens came to the UK than left in the year ending September 2018 - the highest since 2004.

In contrast, net migration from EU countries has continued to fall to a level last seen in 2009.

The figures are the last set before the UK is due to leave the EU next month.

In December, the prime minister said the government was sticking to its longstanding ambition to bring net migration down to the "tens of thousands".

In the year to September, a total of 627,000 people moved to the UK and 345,000 people left the UK - a net migration of 283,000.

Jay Lindop, director of the Centre for International Migration at the ONS, said: "Decisions to migrate are complex and a person's decision to move to or from the UK will always be influenced by a range of factors, including work, study and family reasons.

"Different patterns for EU and non-EU migration have emerged since mid-2016, when the EU referendum vote took place."

Overall, net migration, immigration and emigration figures have remained broadly stable since the end of 2016, the ONS said.