A weekly Sunday service will no longer be compulsory for churches after a vote to change a 400-year-old law was passed by the Church of England's ruling body.

The General Synod voted to end the law - dating back to 1603 - which required priests to hold a Sunday service in every church they looked after.

The Bishop of Willesden, who proposed the change, called it "out of date".

Meanwhile, the General Synod has introduced six "pastoral principles" to improve the treatment of LGBTQ people.

Decades of falling church attendances has left some priests looking after up to 20 rural churches.

Previously, a rural priest would need to apply for permission from a bishop to not hold a Sunday service in each church.

The Bishop of Willesden - the Right Reverend Pete Broadbent - chairs the Simplification Task Force formed in 2014 to improve the process of the Church of England.

He said changing the law reflected the current practice of priests who look after multiple churches.

Following the vote, he said: "You're meant to get a dispensation from the bishop - this just changes the rules to make it easier for people to do what they're already doing. It stops the bureaucracy."

He added: "This was just one (amendment) where we said, 'out of date, doesn't work, we're operating differently in the countryside now, therefore lets find a way of making it work'."

When asked if the decision will affect elderly churchgoers in rural locations, who may have to travel further to attend a service, Rev Broadbent said: "No, because at the moment this is already regularised and it's already happening."

At the meeting of the General Synod on Thursday, a document outlining six principles to help improve the treatment of LGBTQ was released.

It said the Church had been "found wanting in its welcome and treatment of LGBTI+ people".

The "pastoral principles" aim to encourage churches to see "difference as a gift rather than a problem", and build "trust" and "generosity".

The principles encourage people to acknowledge their prejudice, make churches places of welcome, conduct theological discussions with respect, "cast out" fear, extend courtesy and kindness to all and refuse to exploit power over others.

The document added that adopting the six principles "could be transformative for the Church" but would "require a change of culture in terms of the quality of our relationships".