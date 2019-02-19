IS teen to lose UK citizenship, says family

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Shamima Begum: 'The poster girl thing was not my choice'

Shamima Begum, who joined the Islamic State group in Syria aged 15, is to lose her UK citizenship, the family’s lawyer has said.

In a Twitter statement, Tasnime Akunjee said the family were "disappointed" with the decision and were considering "all legal avenues" to challenge it.

She left Bethnal Green, east London, with two school friends in 2015.

Now 19, she was found in a Syrian refugee camp last week after reportedly leaving Baghuz, IS's last stronghold.

In a BBC interview, Ms Begum, who has just given birth, had said she now wants the UK's forgiveness and to return home.

ITV News said Ms Begum's mother had received a letter from the Home Office on Tuesday.

The letter said Home Secretary Sajid Javid had ordered the move and it had already been processed.

It asked the mother to let her daughter know of the decision and to inform her she has a right to appeal.