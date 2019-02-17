IS teenager Shamima Begum 'gives birth'

Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015

Shamima Begum - the teenager who left the UK to join the Islamic State in Syria - has given birth, her family says they have been told.

Their lawyer released a statement saying Ms Begum and her child - a boy - are believed to be in "good health".

The BBC has not yet had it confirmed from any other source that Ms Begum is pregnant or has had a child.

The 19-year-old was found last week in a Syrian refugee camp by a reporter from the Times.

The newspaper published an interview in which Ms Begum said she wanted to come home to the UK for her baby.

She also said she had two children who had died in Syria.

In the statement, the family's lawyer, Mohammed Tasnime Akunjee, said they had "been informed" that she has given birth to her child.

"As yet we not had direct contact with Shamima, we are hoping to establish communications with her soon so that we can verify the above," the statement said.

He later tweeted to say it was a boy.

Ms Begum was one of three schoolgirls from Bethnal Green, east London, who left for Syria in 2015.