Airline Flybmi ceases operations

  • 16 February 2019
British regional airline Flybmi has cancelled all its flights and filed for administration, the airline has announced.

The company said it had been badly affected by spikes in fuel and carbon costs and uncertainty over Brexit.

The East Midlands-based airline operates 17 planes flying to 25 European cities.

Affected passengers have been told to contact their travel agents or insurance and credit card companies.