Schoolchildren across the UK have gone on strike as part of a global campaign calling for action over climate change.

Students around the country walked out of school to call on the government to declare a climate emergency and take active steps to tackle the problem.

"Save our planet" was the message chanted by thousands of people gathered in Parliament Square in London.

Organisers Youth Strike 4 Climate said protests were taking place in more than 60 towns and cities across the UK.

The action is part of a much wider global movement, known as Schools 4 Climate Action.

It began with 15-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg skipping class to sit outside government buildings in September, accusing her country of not following the Paris Climate Agreement.

Since then, tens of thousands of children across Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and Australia have been inspired to hold their own demonstrations.

Image caption Christina (right) says she's worried for her future

In London, 15-year-old Christina, from London, said the issue was too big to ignore.

"A lot of us are very good, obedient students but when it comes to climate change, it's really important," she says.

"The youth of our time tend to get pushed to one side. We often stay quiet but when it comes to climate change we are going to have to pay for the older generation's mistakes.

"It really scares me."

Image caption Scarlet, one of the organisers, says they will keep making noise until they are heard

Part of the UK Student Climate Network, 15-year-old Scarlet, from Suffolk, says the group has a detailed list of demands.

"We want the UK government to declare a climate emergency and make moves to achieve climate justice, prioritising this above all else," she told BBC News.

"We're demanding the government listen to us and we will continue to make a noise until they do so.

"It can't be about behaviour change any more; it has to be about system change."

Scarlet says she has been vegetarian since she was six, wears second-hand clothes and avoids plastic bags; she also carries a reusable straw.

Image caption Eleven-year-old Hannah Jane's mum wrote a letter to the head teacher asking for her permission to give her daughter the day off

Hundreds of young protesters chanted for climate justice in Cambridge, carrying banners with slogans including 'There is no planet B' and 'When did the children become the adults'.

Ten-year-old Zachary, who attended with his mother, said he thought climate change was more important than lessons.

He said: "People just have to change their ways as we don't want the world as it is right now.

"We just want to make people aware of it. We were talking about it in our class, so we just came along."

Image copyright PA Image caption Students in Cambridge gathered outside the Cambridgeshire County Council's offices

In Wales, hundreds of primary and secondary school pupils descended on the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff Bay.

The government previously said it was for individual schools to decide what to do about pupils walking out on Friday, but stressed that term-time leave should be given only in exceptional circumstances.

It's a cause for optimism, in an often dark world, that young people are taking a stand on climate change. @scotgov is a world leader but, given the urgency, it is right that we are all challenged to do more and that we hear the voice of the next generation. https://t.co/NJOMuN649Q — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 15, 2019

Energy minister Claire Perry said she was supportive of the action.

She told the BBC: "I suspect if this was happening 40 years ago, I would be out there too.

"I'm incredibly proud of the young people in the UK who are highly educated about this issue and feel very strongly - quite rightly - that we do need to take action because it's their generation that will bear the consequences."