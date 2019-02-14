Image copyright PA

The Duke of Edinburgh will not face prosecution over his road crash near the Sandringham estate, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

The 97-year-old duke voluntarily give up his driving licence after his Land Rover Freelander collided with another vehicle last month.

He later apologised to the occupants of the other car - two women and a baby.

The CPS says it decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute the duke.