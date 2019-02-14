Prince Philip will not be prosecuted over crash
The Duke of Edinburgh will not face prosecution over his road crash near the Sandringham estate, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.
The 97-year-old duke voluntarily give up his driving licence after his Land Rover Freelander collided with another vehicle last month.
He later apologised to the occupants of the other car - two women and a baby.
The CPS says it decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute the duke.