News Daily: Police cuts 'toll', gambling ad rules and HPV warning

If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

'Overburdened'

Image copyright Getty Images

More than 90% of police officers believe their force is under-staffed and nearly 80% say they've experienced stress or anxiety at work in the last year. Those are the findings of a big survey - 18,000 participants - by the Police Federation of England and Wales, which represents rank and file officers. The federation says more officers are being forced to work alone, putting them and the public at risk. PC Mick Johnson told the BBC he was left with PTSD after confronting a knifeman alone in 2016.

Since 2010, funding cuts have led the number of officers to fall by 21,000. BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw says those reductions seem to be biting very hard, creating an overburdened and stressed out workforce - although, he notes, the unhappy are more likely to answer a survey like this than the content.

Policing Minister Nick Hurd insists he takes officers' wellbeing very seriously. He says investment is increasing and plans are being made to boost recruitment. The Police Federation hopes its survey will increase the pressure on him to do even more.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Ad action

A recent UK study suggested 450,000 11 to 16-year-olds regularly gamble, and teenagers report being bombarded by gambling adverts. Now steps are being taking to tighten up advertising rules to try to protect young people.

From 1 April, the use of animated and licensed characters from film and television, as well as celebrities who "appear to be" under the age of 25, will be banned. Gambling firms that work with social media influencers will also have to ensure that the majority of their audience is over 18. Care must be taken that ads do not appear in the children's section of websites - such as the young supporters' pages of a football club.

The Advertising Standards Authority will enforce the rules, although it does not have the power to issue fines.

HPV myths

Charities say there remains stigma and misunderstanding around the human papilloma virus which could be putting women off getting smear tests. HPV is extremely common, but it can cause cancer in some cases. The stigma, it seems, comes from the fact that the virus can be passed on during sex, but campaigners insist there's nothing rude or shameful about it.

Nevertheless, a survey of 2,000 women found nearly half would be worried about telling their partners about an infection because they might assume they'd cheated. Half, too, would wonder who had given it to them. This story busts some of the myths about catching HPV, so do check it out.

How being a student gun control activist took its toll

By Tom Gillett, BBC News

After surviving the Parkland school massacre in Florida in February 2018, Cameron Kasky helped lead a youth campaign for gun control. But the strain of his experiences - in the school and in the media spotlight - left him anxious and depressed. A year later his focus is on dialogue with his former opponents. "If I vilify half the people in this country where is that going to bring me?" he asks. "I think there is so much that we can do if we all look at each other and say, 'Where can we agree?'"

Read the full article

What the papers say

The papers pay tribute to England's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks. The Daily Mirror calls him a player of "rare greatness". For the Sun, he was "the goalkeeping god who pulled off the greatest save the game has ever seen" - referring to that Pele header in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. He was, the Times adds, the "gold standard for goalkeeping". Elsewhere, a conversation overheard by an ITV News reporter in the bar of a Brussels hotel makes the lead story for the Daily Express. According to the paper, the UK's chief Brexit negotiator, Olly Robbins, told colleagues that MPs will be made to choose between a revised withdrawal deal or a "long" delay to Brexit - in effect, ruling out a no-deal scenario. The Guardian says Mr Robbins may have accidentally revealed Theresa May's high-stakes Brexit strategy: "My way or a long delay."

Daily digest

El Chapo Will his jailing change anything?

Brexit fears Businesses say they've been "hung out to dry"

Deaf children They are falling behind their peers, says charity

Professor Green Rapper fractures his neck

If you see one thing today

'When I saw my image, it was so upsetting'

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

The Why Factor: Speed

If you read one thing today

The small town with a dirty secret

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today Shoreham air show pilot Andrew Hill due to give evidence in his trial over 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence

Today Horse racing resumes across the country after an enforced break due to equine flu

On this day

1978 Tomorrow's World presenter Anna Ford becomes ITN's first female newsreader

From elsewhere

'Digital exclusion': 470,000 need help to apply for online-only universal credit (Huffington Post UK)

Inside the UK protests against bloodied abattoir animal deaths (Vice)

Cashing in on a warming Arctic (The Atlantic)

Thank you, Joe Root - you have just made the lives of thousands of gay teenagers immeasurably better (Independent)