No customs union compromise?

Image copyright 10 Downing Street

Last week, Jeremy Corbyn wrote to Theresa May setting out his five demands for a Brexit deal. Now, the prime minister has written back. She welcomed more talks, particularly on possible alternatives to the Irish backstop. She also offered an olive branch on environmental protections and workers' rights.

Crucially, though, while she didn't reject anything outright, Mrs May appeared to dismiss Mr Corbyn's call for the UK to stay in a customs union with the EU. She argued that her deal "explicitly provides for the benefits of a customs union" - tariff-free trade, for example - but still allows the UK to strike its own trade deals beyond Brussels. "I am not clear why you believe it would be preferable to seek a say in future EU trade deals rather than the ability to strike our own deals?" she asked him.

Labour has yet to respond, but our correspondent Iain Watson has looked closely at the politics behind Jeremy Corbyn's demands. We also explain here exactly what Labour wants on a customs union.

Over the weekend, Labour accused Mrs May of "cynically" running down the clock towards the 29 March deadline, after it became apparent MPs wouldn't get another meaningful vote on the Brexit deal until next month.

Earlier screening

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, and between 5% and 15% of cases are linked to a family history of the illness. NHS screening often starts at age 40 for women with such a history, but charity Breast Cancer Now is recommending that checks begin even earlier - as young as 35 - for those most at risk. The charity believes it could be an "enormous breakthrough" - although researchers say more analysis is needed on the risks, costs and benefits of extending the screening programme. NHS England said a forthcoming review would consider changes to age limits.

Awards fever

The Favourite dominated the Bafta film awards on Sunday night, picking up seven prizes, including best actress for British star Olivia Colman. It was a surprise loser in the best film category though, pipped by Mexican production Roma. Rami Malek won best actor for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Watch the ceremony highlights.

In the US, female stars dominated at the Grammys - following controversy over the lack of female winners last year - with awards for Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande among others. Brooklyn rapper Cardi B became the first solo female to win best rap album. Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a cameo, giving a speech about the unifying power of music. We've picked the stand-out moments from the ceremony and the red carpet.

Is young people's mental health getting worse?

By Rachel Schraer. BBC Reality Check

The number of children seeking help from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in England, has more than doubled over the past two years. But establishing how much of this represents an actual rise in young people experiencing problems, and how much is down to better awareness of symptoms and diagnosis, is difficult. Our best shot is to look at a representative sample of the whole population, not just those who've come in contact with mental health services. An NHS survey of young people in England, selected from GP records, did just this.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Differing takes in the papers this morning on Theresa May's response to Labour's Brexit demands. The Daily Telegraph says she "surprised" colleagues by not explicitly ruling out keeping the UK in a customs union, while the Times warns the move risks a cabinet split, involving an "exodus" of ministers. The Guardian, though, thinks Mrs May "has in effect ruled out" Labour's ideas for a compromise. The Metro agrees, claiming she "refused to change tack". Elsewhere, Tuesday sees the end of a consultation on the future of free TV licences for the over-75s, and the Daily Mirror tells readers there are just 24 hours left to "save" the benefit. But the Sun insists the scheme is "simply too much" for the taxpayer to continue funding. Finally, a number of papers report that the non-emergency police number, 101, could be switched off at night because resources are stretched.

Lookahead

Today The British Horseracing Authority will decide when racing can resume following an outbreak of equine flu

Today A 16-year-old boy will go on trial for the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute

On this day

1990 Nelson Mandela is freed from prison in South Africa after 27 years

