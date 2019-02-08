If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Emiliano Sala: Body on plane identified as footballer's

The body found in a plane wreck in the English Channel has been confirmed as that of Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala. The 28-year-old Argentine striker went missing on 21 January and the Piper Malibu N264DB he was on board was discovered 67m (220ft) below the surface, around 24 nautical miles north of Guernsey. The plane's pilot, 59-year-old David Ibbotson, has not yet been found.

Cardiff City offered its "most heartfelt sympathies" to Mr Sala's family, while Arsenal's Mesut Ozil tweeted: "No words to describe how sad this is."

Sala was Cardiff's record signing but never got to play for the club. Here is the story of his life.

Brexit: May in Dublin for backstop talks

Prime Minister Theresa May will later meet her Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, in Dublin for talks aimed at ending the impasse over the backstop - the plan to avoid the return of Irish border checks should no UK-EU trade deal be in place after Brexit. Mr Varadkar and other EU leaders have so far rejected any call for changes to the withdrawal agreement reached between themselves and the UK last year. Try our comprehensive guide to all matters Brexit.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer of blackmail

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, announced last month that he and wife MacKenzie were getting divorced. This happened shortly before the National Enquirer carried reports about an extramarital affair involving Mr Bezos. Now the tech entrepreneur has accused the magazine of trying to blackmail him over "intimate photos" of him and his lover, former TV host Lauren Sanchez. The Enquirer's parent company, American Media Inc, has not yet responded to the BBC's request for comment. The BBC looks at Mr Bezos's extraordinary business career.

Thai princess to run for PM

Thailand's royal family traditionally stays out of politics. But the eldest sister of King Maha Vajiralongkorn has announced she's breaking this convention. Princess Ubolratana Mahido is running for prime minister in next month's election. She's standing for a party loyal to ousted PM Thaksin Shinawatra. BBC South East Asia correspondent Jonathan Head writes that this "completely upends" Thai politics, as, being a royal, "in reality, she cannot be opposed".

The weapons making nuclear war more likely

By James Acton, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have never been entirely separate from each other. The B-29 bomber, for example, was designed and built to deliver conventional bombs.

But on 6 August 1945 one of these aircraft, Enola Gay, dropped a nuclear weapon on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. It helped bring World War Two to an end but killed an estimated 140,000 people.

Seventy-three years later, nine countries now possess thousands of nuclear weapons, which are becoming increasingly entangled with non-nuclear weapons.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Express reports that Theresa May has given European Council President Donald Tusk an ear bashing after he said a "special place in hell" awaited Brexiteers who failed to plan for life after EU membership. Meanwhile, the i says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faces a "revolt" by Remain supporters in his party over his offer of an "olive branch" to the prime minister. The Financial Times says secret plans for the UK economy in the event of a no-deal Brexit include cutting taxes and boosting investment. Elsewhere, the Times comments that the economy's already faltering, after the Bank of England downgraded its growth forecast. And, with racing off for a week after an equine flu outbreak, the the Star shows a picture of a horse wearing a surgical mask. Its headline? "Why the long face?"

Daily digest

Instagram Social media platform to remove all graphic images of self-harm, boss tells BBC

Beer before wine? Order in which drinks taken makes no difference to a hangover, experts say

Housing "Million more" young adults live at home than 20 years ago

'Completely isolated' Lack of local papers "means elderly ring MP for news"

Quiz of the Week What did the Super Bowl cheerleaders celebrate?

Lookahead

09:30 It's Private Members' Bills Day in the House of Commons, with legislation on animal rights and postal voting on the agenda.

19:30 Eurovision: You Decide - in which the UK chooses its Eurovision Song Contest entry - takes place in Salford. It's live on BBC Two, with the result revealed shortly before 21:00.

On this day

1952 Princess Elizabeth formally proclaims herself Queen and Head of the Commonwealth and Defender of the Faith.

