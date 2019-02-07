Knife crime: Fatal stabbings at highest level since records began in 1946.
- 7 February 2019
The number of fatal stabbings in England and Wales last year was the highest ever recorded, the Office for National Statistics says.
There were 285 killings by a knife or sharp instrument in the 12 months ending March 2018, ONS analysis shows.
The number is the highest since records began in 1946.
The ONS says a recent increase in murder and manslaughter has been most pronounced among male victims and younger age groups.