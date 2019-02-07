UK

Knife crime: Fatal stabbings at highest level since records began in 1946.

  • 7 February 2019
An officer holds knives handed in during an armistice. Image copyright PA

The number of fatal stabbings in England and Wales last year was the highest ever recorded, the Office for National Statistics says.

There were 285 killings by a knife or sharp instrument in the 12 months ending March 2018, ONS analysis shows.

The number is the highest since records began in 1946.

The ONS says a recent increase in murder and manslaughter has been most pronounced among male victims and younger age groups.

