If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright EPA

Brexit: I can get broad support for deal, says May

Theresa May's in Northern Ireland today, where she will tell people that she can reach a Brexit deal with the EU that avoids creating a hard border with the Irish Republic. In a speech, the prime minister will insist she can renegotiate with other European leaders and create a solution that "commands broad support" - and get it through Parliament.

But EU leaders say the so-called "backstop" - an insurance policy designed to avoid a hard border "under all circumstances" - is not up for discussion. However, DUP leader Arlene Foster has called the backstop "toxic".

On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU would listen to ideas aimed at solving the Irish border "riddle", but the UK had to put them forward first. With Brexit due to happen on 29 March, a working group of Leave and Remain MPs will meet for a second day today to look for suggestions.

Here's how the Irish backstop plan works. And take a look at some of the alternatives.

Meanwhile, BBC Europe editor Katya Adler asks why the EU is "digging its heels in".

Paris fire kills seven

A fire in a building in Paris has killed seven people and injured almost 30 more, emergency services say. It started on Monday night in the city's 16th arrondissement, not far from the Eiffel Tower. It's not known what caused the fire, which spread across the top two floors of the building. "The toll could still increase," a fire service spokesman said.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Xanax misuse linked to more than 200 deaths

Misuse of the drug Xanax - created to ease anxiety - has been linked to at least 204 UK deaths since 2015, figures show. The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme found 126 of these fatalities occurred in Scotland between 2015 and 2017. And counterfeit Xanax "bars" - elongated tablets - with a street value of more than £1m have been seized at UK ports and airports since 2016. Border Force said it was "taking a smarter approach to restricting the supply of drugs".

Do children in two-parent families do better?

By Branwen Jeffreys, education editor

Family life is more richly varied than ever before. A growing proportion of parents in the UK choose to live together, rather than getting married. And during the past 20 years about one in five children has been growing up in a lone-parent family. This reflects big social shifts in attitudes and opportunities, some of which started in the 1960s, when women began to gain more control over when to have children.

Two large studies in the UK and the US have been following children growing up since about the year 2000. They are beginning to provide some evidence suggesting there is a measurable difference in how well children fare on average in single-parent families.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The emergence of a letter from 2016 in which Business Secretary Greg Clark told Nissan's former boss the carmaker would not be "adversely affected" by Brexit creates several headlines. The Financial Times says this assurance means there's more pressure on Theresa May to avoid a no-deal departure from the EU. The Guardian comments that Downing Street's previous statement that there was no "special deal" for the Japanese firm was "worthless". Elsewhere, the i describes German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments on the Irish backstop as an "olive branch" to the UK. And the Daily Mirror reports that 600 people a day are quitting work to look after loved ones.

Daily digest

Liam Neeson Actor sparks race row over rape comments

US-China trade war UN warns of "massive" impact of tariff hike

Simon Mayo Radio 2 Drivetime show with Jo Whiley was "stressful", says broadcaster

State of the Union Has Trump kept last year's promises?

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Yumi Codner

What is your London?

If you listen to one thing today

Who is watching you?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright BBC Three

How forgiving are you really?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today Hong Kong welcomes in the Year of the Pig with a parade featuring dancers and acrobats.

13:15 The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Supreme Court to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

On this day

1982 Pioneering budget airliner Laker Airways collapses, owing £270m to banks and other creditors.

From elsewhere

Veggie-eating shark surprises scientists (National Geographic)

Rockets and planes may share airspace more. How? (Washington Post)

No wonder Sir Vivian Richards is so elated (Daily Telegraph)

The most and least awful Superbowl commercials (Slate)