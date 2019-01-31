UK weather: Warnings upgraded as heavy snow forecast
Heavy snow is expected to fall across Wales and southern England later, bringing travel disruption for the evening rush hour.
The Met Office has upgraded weather warnings from yellow to amber for heavy snow between 14:00 to 21:00 GMT.
Meanwhile, temperatures have fallen to the lowest level this winter, with Braemar, Aberdeenshire, dropping to -14.4 °C (6F) this morning.
It is the lowest in the UK since -15.6 °C in Holbeach, Lincolnshire, in 2012.
The Met Office warns the heavy snow could cause:
- Travel delays on roads which could strand some vehicles and passengers
- Some delays and cancellations to rail travel
- Rural communities could be cut off
- Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be affected
Further snow is forecast overnight into Friday, with up to 15cm (6in) possible in some parts of Wales.
In southern England, there could be 3-7cm (1-3in) of snow.
Southeastern Trains said 21 trains were cancelled or altered on Thursday morning to minimise the impact of ice forming on the rails.
It will run its "winter weather timetable" on Friday - with passengers warned of peak services being busier than normal because of changes to some train times.
England, Wales and Northern Ireland also recorded their lowest temperatures of the winter so far, with:
- Redesdale, Northumberland, falling to -10.4C (13.3F)
- Sennybridge, Powys, dropping to -9.3C (15.3F)
- Magilligan, County Londonderry, falling to -8.5C (16.7F).
What's the forecast?
BBC Weather presenter Simon King said rain, sleet and snow would cause some disruption for Thursday evening's rush hour across the south west of England.
Mid and south Wales will also have snow, and it will move into central and southern parts of England, and into south east England.
The north east of England and north Scotland will also see snow showers and cold temperatures on Thursday night.
On Wednesday, snow and ice caused travel delays and closed hundreds of schools in much of the UK.
In Wales, a climber with a broken leg was airlifted off Snowdon after an avalanche.
Airport runways were closed in Manchester and Liverpool and Devon and Cornwall Police dealt with more than 20 road incidents in one hour on Wednesday morning.
In Scotland, the driver of a gritting lorry was taken to hospital after his vehicle overturned.
This temperature comparison tool uses three hourly forecast figures. For more detailed hourly UK forecasts go to BBC Weather.
If you can't see the calculator, tap here.
Has your travel been affected by bad weather? Tell us by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7555 173285
- Send pictures/video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk
- Or Upload your pictures/video here
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy