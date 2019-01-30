If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

A win of sorts for May

So, it's back to Brussels we go... On Tuesday evening, MPs endorsed a proposal for Theresa May to renegotiate her Brexit deal - and specifically, to demand changes to the Northern Ireland backstop. The prime minister will take that as a victory - albeit an unconventional one - and hope it gives her a stronger negotiating position with the EU to demand those changes.

MPs also supported an amendment rejecting no deal. It wasn't binding - so the date for exit remains 29 March - but Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the message was clear and the PM should rule out such a scenario. The pair will now meet to discuss the next steps.

Crucially, MPs did not take the opportunity to wrest control of the Brexit process away from the government if a deal can't be done - the Yvette Cooper amendment.

So, what now? Well, Mrs May has her party largely united behind her - something that hasn't been the case for some time. But as our political editor explains, that unity is based on a promise she might not be able to keep - the promise to renegotiate. Various EU leaders reacted to events in the Commons by insisting, once again, that the backstop isn't open for discussion. Europe editor Katya Adler looks at things from the EU's point of view.

Listen to the latest episode of Brexitcast to hear things digested in more detail. BBC Reality Check has also looked more closely at the Irish border question.

Phone bills

Apple's boss has hinted the firm could lower iPhone prices in some places in an attempt to boost falling sales. The iPhone is responsible for most of the firm's profits, but revenue generated by it fell 15% in the latest financial quarter. BBC North America technology correspondent Dave Lee says Apple is slowly transitioning into a different kind of company - one not so reliant on hardware. And given there's been a big rise in the number of people paying for Apple services - products like iTunes and the App Store - that transition is going well so far.

Venezuela crisis

Venezuela's Supreme Court has banned opposition leader Juan Guaidó from leaving the country and frozen his bank accounts. Mr Guaidó declared himself interim president last week, insisting the re-election of socialist President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month was invalid. The country has been facing acute economic problems and an upsurge in violence in recent weeks as the political crisis has deepened. Read more about Mr Guaidó and see the Venezuela crisis explained in seven charts.

Tinned food - healthy enough?

By Michelle Roberts, health editor, BBC News online

Retailers are warning that a no-deal Brexit could lead to temporary food shortages. Rightly or wrongly, some people have begun stockpiling tins of food in preparation. But what would happen if you cut out fresh fruit and veg and ate only tinned goods? To be tinned, foods are sealed and preserved by pressure cooking them at a very high temperature. Like regular cooking, this destroys some of the nutrients. Canned foods are often thought to be less nutritious than fresh or frozen foods because of this. But that's not always the case, say diet experts.

What the papers say

Developments in Parliament dominate the newspapers at home and abroad. The Times says the prime minister has succeeded in uniting the Conservative Party and if Brussels wants to avoid a no-deal Brexit, it needs to recognise that it must make the necessary concessions. The Daily Express says the government secured "one of the most remarkable turnarounds in political history" on Tuesday night and Mrs May personally "snatched victory from the jaws of defeat". French newspaper Le Monde says Mrs May has decided to risk a "major confrontation" with the EU and accuses her a "spectacular flip flop" on the backstop issue. El Pais in Spain thinks Brussels is reluctant to renegotiate but is undoubtedly "trembling" at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit. Elsewhere, the seemingly positive effects on your mental health of waking up early are highlighted in the Guardian.

Lookahead

Today The Supreme Court will decide whether four people forced to disclose criminal convictions from their youth throughout their lives have had their human rights breached

On this day

2003 British-born Richard Reid jailed for life for trying to blow up an American Airlines flight using explosives hidden in his shoes

